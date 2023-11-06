Basketball Pickups: It’s time for Dyson Daniels to shine

After a five-game Sunday, Monday will be far more jam-packed in the NBA. There will be no games on Tuesday due to Election Day, which means that there will be 12 games on Monday and 14 games on Wednesday. When there are that many games, there usually isn’t much need for streaming options, since most of your stars should be playing. However, here are seven players that are worth considering for a roster spot.

Dyson Daniels- 5%

CJ McCollum was diagnosed with pneumothorax in his right lung on Sunday, and he suffered the same thing in the same lung in December of 2021. That resulted in him missing 18 straight games during that stretch. He’s set to undergo more tests, but if he ends up missing a large portion of games, Daniels will be worth rostering. In their last game, he posted a 7/3/5/1/1 line with a triple in 22 minutes off the bench. If he starts in place of McCollum, he should play more than enough to provide standard league value.

Malaki Branham- 3%

It’s unclear how long Devin Vassell (groin) will be sidelined, but Branham started in his place in their last game. Vassell isn’t expected to play on Monday, so Branham should get another start after finishing with 16/6/2 on 8-for-9 shooting against Toronto on Sunday.

Marcus Sasser- 11%

With Jaden Ivey sidelined, Sasser was able to play a larger role off the bench on Sunday. In 30 minutes, Sasser finished with 22 points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal and four triples. They play again on Monday, and Sasser should play a large role once again, assuming Ivey remains out. Even if Ivey is back, Sasser has played too well for him to not continue to see plenty of minutes.

Goga Bitadze- 10%

Despite many expecting Moritz Wagner to start in place of Wendell Carter Jr. (finger), it was Bitadze who got the first crack at center with WCJ set to miss at least the next three weeks. Bitadze played 26 minutes against the Lakers on Saturday and finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and five blocks.

Cason Wallace- 3%

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will remain sidelined on Monday, which means that Wallace should remain in the starting unit. He contributed 13 points, two rebounds, one assist and one triple against the Warriors on Friday. The production doesn’t pop off the page, but the minutes and starting role are both encouraging.

Reggie Jackson- 6%

Jamal Murray exited early from Saturday’s game against Chicago due to a hamstring strain. He’ll remain out on Monday, which means that Jackson should start in his place at point guard. The veteran played 25 minutes in their last game off the bench and posted a 16/1/3 line with a block and three 3-pointers.

Bismack Biyombo- 2%

Right around tipoff, the Grizzlies ruled out Xavier Tillman (knee), even though reports indicated that he would start at center. That resulted in Biyombo starting, and he contributed eight points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. If Tillman remains sidelined, Biyombo will be a solid streaming option.