Basketball Pickups: Pair of Hornets shining as starters

With only two weeks left in the regular season plenty of leagues have likely already wrapped up their championship. However, if you’re still grinding it out, every potential streaming option becomes vital.

The world may have been watching Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese and JuJu Watkins vs. Paige Bueckers, but the NBA was still in action. There were only six games on Monday, and the other light days this week are Thursday (5) and Saturday (4).

We’re getting to the point of the season where teams start ruling players out for the rest of the year. That happened on Monday, with Devin Vassell (foot) and Jeremy Sochan (ankle) both officially done for the season. Both players sat out on Sunday, which opened the door for Malaki Branham (5% rostered in Yahoo leagues) and Cedi Osman (1%) to start. Branham had 12 points, three rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes, while Osman had 18 points and four 3-pointers in 26 minutes. Neither player is an elite option, but they will benefit from the opportunity and should be able to contribute solid numbers.

Here are the other players worth adding after Monday’s games:

Vasilije Micic- 33%

Micic continues to thrive for Charlotte, and he recorded his second straight double-double on Monday, which was also his third in their last four games. He is now averaging 11.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 triples per game over their last four. The field goal percentage and free throw percentage are both low, but he has still been playing really well.

Grant Williams- 31%

With Nick Richards sidelined with a foot injury, Williams moved into the starting unit and had one of his best games as a Hornet. He contributed 23 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two triples in 33 minutes against Boston. If Richards remains out for their game on Wednesday, Williams should be a decent option.

Jalen Smith- 9%

Myles Turner (finger) didn’t play in the second half on Monday, and there is certainly a chance that he remains out for their next game on Wednesday. Smith wasn’t able to finish this game either, though he was ejected for a flagrant foul after pushing Dennis Schroder. Still, in just 16 minutes, he contributed 17 points and 10 rebounds. They play the Nets again on Wednesday, and if Turner is out, Smith should have a good opportunity to repeat that high-level performance.

Dalano Banton- 46%

Banton should be rostered in most active leagues at this point, but he had another big performance on Monday with 26 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals, two blocks and four 3-pointers against Orlando. If he’s on your waiver wire for some reason, make sure to add him.

Dyson Daniels- 2%

Monday was Daniels’ second game back after an extended absence, and after playing 11 minutes in the first one, he logged 25 minutes against the Suns. He is the backup point guard with Jose Alvarado out, and he ended up contributing nine points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals on Monday. He isn’t much of a scorer, but the steals should be there consistently, especially if Alvarado remains out.