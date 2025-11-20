NBA Minutes Report: How Ja Morant’s injury and LeBron James’ return shake up minutes

Welcome to the Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report. Every week, I will be going through each team’s updated minutes per game to see which players are seeing the court more or less than in previous weeks. With this information in hand, I’ll try to discuss any relevant fantasy risers or fallers; players who we should be adding off waivers or removing from our teams.

The charts below are also great for exploring on your own. You can track the minutes over the last three games, five games, ten games, and for the entire season to see what trends stand out to you.

All of this data was made accessible by Kyle Bland, who is incredibly talented and also incredibly generous, so make sure to give him a follow to check out all of his baseball data as well.

Atlanta Hawks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jalen Johnson 39.7 35.6 34.6 Onyeka Okongwu 35.4 30.6 28.9 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 33.9 30.8 31.4 Dyson Daniels 33.6 33.3 34.7 Vít Krejčí 30.1 28.2 23.4 Zaccharie Risacher 22.6 24.6 25.3 Luke Kennard 16.3 18 21.1 Kristaps Porziņģis — 24.8 26.1 Trae Young — — —

We know that Trae Young will be sidelined for at least the month of November, but now Kristaps Porzingis also missed the last three games with a knee injury, and Zaccharie Risacher missed Tuesday’s game with a hip injury. All of that has led to higher usage for all of Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, with Johnson averaging an absurd 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists over his last three games. He’s been elite. We’ve also seen a minutes boost for Vit Krejci, who is averaging 13.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists over his last seven games and has some fringe fantasy value because of his three-point shooting.

Boston Celtics

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Payton Pritchard 32.9 32.6 31.3 Derrick White 32.6 33.9 32.2 Jaylen Brown 32 32.9 31.8 Neemias Queta 25.4 26.1 24.6 Jordan Walsh 20.8 23.4 22.3 Anfernee Simons 20 21.7 22.8 Josh Minott 17.6 15.4 19.2

Things have settled a bit for the Celtics in their main rotation, but Joe Mazzulla keeps experimenting around the fringes with guys like Jordan Walsh and Josh Minott. Those guys will spike some fantasy value on a given night, but it’s hard to rely on them regularly, given their inconsistent minutes and lower usage rates on offense. You don’t really need to consider anybody in fantasy here other than Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard.

Brooklyn Nets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Michael Porter Jr. 34.6 33 33 Nic Claxton 31.4 30.3 30.8 Ziaire Williams 31.2 27.8 24.8 Terance Mann 28.1 26.9 28.3 Noah Clowney 26.6 27.4 26.9 Tyrese Martin 22.7 21.3 22.3 Drake Powell 21.9 21.9 20.2 Egor Dëmin 20.4 22.8 20.4 Jalen Wilson 6.9 12.4 14.7 Cam Thomas — — 27.5

We know that Cam Thomas is likely out until the middle of December, which has led to a bump in usage and minutes for Michael Porter Jr., who has been really good of late, averaging 26.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.0 steals per game over his last six. Ziaire Williams has also seen his minutes increase, but there has been less fantasy goodness there, averaging 10.2 points and 2.7 rebounds over his last six games/ On the other side, Ben Saraf has been battling an ankle injury and was also sent to the G-League, and Jalen Wilson seems to have all but fallen out of the rotation.

Charlotte Hornets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Kon Knueppel 35 36.1 35.7 Miles Bridges 34.7 35.8 36.7 Collin Sexton 27.5 26 26.1 LaMelo Ball 27.4 27.4 28.9 Ryan Kalkbrenner 26.3 26.3 25.9 Sion James 24.8 29.2 29.1 Moussa Diabaté 22.5 26.8 24.3 Brandon Miller — — —

It seems like Brandon Miller could return to the lineup as early as next week, and LaMelo Ball and Collin Sexton have already made it back, so things are getting back to normal little by little for the Hornets. We have seen Moussa Diabaté infringe on Ryan Kalkbrenner’s minutes a little bit more of late, thanks to his rebounding value. Diabaté is averaging 9.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists over his last six games, while Kalkbrenner is putting up 11 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in the same stretch. It doesn’t seem like either one of them will truly pull away, but I might prefer Diabaté if the minutes remain consistently similar.

Chicago Bulls

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Nikola Vučević 34.7 31.6 31.3 Josh Giddey 34.5 34.5 35.6 Coby White 28.9 28.9 28.9 Isaac Okoro 28.7 27.7 25.9 Matas Buzelis 27 27.9 28.4 Kevin Huerter 26.4 28 26.4 Ayo Dosunmu 25 26 25.3 Dalen Terry 17.4 11.9 9.7 Jalen Smith 15.5 16.3 16.7 Tre Jones — 31.8 29.7

Coby White returned to the Bulls lineup and played 30 minutes in a double-overtime game, which means he sat out the next game. We should see his minutes tick up consistently over the next couple of weeks, but he may hover around 25-28 minutes per game initially. That could cut into minutes and offensive production for Kevin Huerter and Ayo Dosunmu, but we’re going to need to see a few more games before we can tell that for sure. Tre Jones was also playing about 30 minutes per game before White came back, but Jones has also missed the last three games with an ankle injury. He doesn’t need to be rostered in fantasy leagues though.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Evan Mobley 35.7 35.5 34.5 Donovan Mitchell 34.3 34.6 34.6 De’Andre Hunter 29.4 28.8 29 Sam Merrill 27.5 25.7 26 Jarrett Allen 26.5 25.5 25.4 Dean Wade 26.2 25.2 21.4 Lonzo Ball 23.4 22.6 22.7 Craig Porter Jr. 19.6 23.1 18 Jaylon Tyson — 31.1 28.6 Darius Garland — 19 24.5

Darius Garland has been dealing with a toe injury, which has kept him out longer than we initially anticipated, and Jaylon Tyson has missed the last few games with a concussion, which has led to some minor shakeups in the rotation, but nothing much to react to. Nobody’s fantasy value has changed because of it; although, De’Andre Hunter has spiked a few solid games with higher usage and is averaging 15.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists over his last four games.

Dallas Mavericks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 P.J. Washington 32.2 25.5 28.9 Cooper Flagg 32 36.3 34.4 Max Christie 28.1 31.1 30.4 Naji Marshall 28 31.4 28.6 Daniel Gafford 27.9 27.5 23.7 Brandon Williams 25.1 25.4 23.5 Klay Thompson 23.1 25.5 22.3 D’Angelo Russell 23.1 24.5 22.2 Dwight Powell 16.6 9.2 8 Dereck Lively II 14.8 15.6 15.6 Anthony Davis

Welcome to everybody’s favorite disaster. It feels like Anthony Davis may never play another game for the Mavericks, but Derek Lively (knee) did make his return this week, even though he seems to be on a bit of a minutes restriction right now. We’ve also seen Brandon Williams get a slight uptick in minutes at the expense of D’Angelo Russell, only to have Russell come back and take some of those minutes, so that point guard rotation remains confusing. Daniel Gafford may see his minutes change with Lively back, but we need to see how the front-court rotation shakes out with players like Naji Marshall and P.J. Washington as well. Washington has had some value with Davis sidelined, averaging 12.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 steals over his last seven games. Cooper Flagg was sick on Wednesday and missed the game, which is why his minutes dipped.

Denver Nuggets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jamal Murray 37.5 36.5 34.8 Nikola Jokić 36.7 35.3 34.6 Cameron Johnson 34.7 24.9 26.2 Peyton Watson 34.2 28.6 25.1 Aaron Gordon 34.1 32.3 30.7 Bruce Brown 26.5 27 24.7 Tim Hardaway Jr. 22.9 22.7 22.6 Christian Braun — 22.9 28.7

Christian Braun got hurt last week, so we’ve seen some minor tweaks to the rotation this week, the biggest of which has been a boost in minutes and usage for Peyton Watson. The 23-year-old is averaging 16.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals over his last three games and could have some fantasy value.

Detroit Pistons

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Cade Cunningham 33.8 39.2 37.8 Daniss Jenkins 32.7 34.5 29.6 Duncan Robinson 32.2 32.5 32.7 Javonte Green 30.8 32.5 26.9 Jalen Duren 28.7 32.4 32.9 Ronald Holland II 24.5 25.1 25 Ausar Thompson 23.7 23.7 29.5 Isaiah Stewart 23.2 23.2 24.1 Caris LeVert 20.2 20.8 20.1 Tobias Harris — — 35.5

Injuries to Tobias Harris and Cade Cunningham shook up the Pistons’ rotation a bit, but Cunningham came back to play 34 minutes earlier this week. What’s interesting is that Daniss Jenkins still played 30 minutes in that game. Over his last six games, Jenkins is averaging 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.8 steals, and could maintain fantasy value, at least until Harris is back. However, Jenkins’ emergence has led to fewer minutes and production for Ausar Thompson, who then injured his ankle and missed all of last week. He returned on Tuesday, so we’ll see how this situation plays out.

Golden State Warriors

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jimmy Butler III 34.7 34.5 29.4 Moses Moody 32.8 30.8 28.9 Stephen Curry 31.2 33 30.9 Brandin Podziemski 28.9 29.1 27.8 Draymond Green 28.1 29 27.6 Al Horford 23.7 23.3 23 Buddy Hield 22 19.1 18 Will Richard 18.5 18.6 20.9 Jonathan Kuminga — 12.1 23.9

An injury to Jonathan Kuminga has shaken up the minutes allotment a bit, but it hasn’t really done anything for fantasy value. Moses Moody is playing more minutes, but he’s averaging just 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 steals, which doesn’t help you too much in fantasy.

Houston Rockets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Alperen Sengun 39.7 37.3 36.3 Kevin Durant 39.1 37.1 36.1 Amen Thompson 37.2 36.8 37.3 Jabari Smith Jr. 33.6 32.4 32 Reed Sheppard 25.8 26.3 22.6 Steven Adams 24.2 22.4 21 Josh Okogie 16.9 18.7 21.1 Aaron Holiday 16 12.8 10.1 Tari Eason 10.6 16.8 22.4

The Rockets have seen some minutes shifting of late thanks to an injury to Tari Eason, which will keep him out until the middle of December. We’ve also yet to see Dorian Finney-Smith play this season after ankle surgery, which means players in the rotation have all just gotten a slight bump in minutes with nobody of note really entering a meaningful role. Jabari Smith Jr. is playing a bit better since Eason has been out but it’s nothing to get overly excited about right now.

Indiana Pacers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Pascal Siakam 35.3 34.4 35.2 Andrew Nembhard 32.3 30.8 31 Bennedict Mathurin 29.6 29.6 29.6 Jarace Walker 27.8 26.4 28.6 Ben Sheppard 26.8 23.8 23.7 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 22.4 23.3 20.3 Isaiah Jackson 20.5 20.1 21.1 T.J. McConnell 15.3 14.5 14.5 Aaron Nesmith — 26 29.9

The Pacers were starting to get a little healthier with Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin back, but then Aaron Nesmith got hurt and is expected to be out until the middle of December with a knee injury. We did finally see T.J. McConnell debut on November 11th, but his minutes have remained pretty restricted right now, so that’s something we need to watch in the coming weeks.

Los Angeles Clippers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 James Harden 41.9 38.8 38.1 Ivica Zubac 37.9 35.1 33 Bogdan Bogdanović 32.8 29.6 29.4 Kris Dunn 27.9 27.1 26.9 John Collins 27 26.6 25.3 Derrick Jones Jr. 25.6 26 26.4 Kobe Sanders 22.2 22.8 22.8 Nicolas Batum 22 21.5 19.3 Kawhi Leonard — — 36.7 Bradley Beal — — 20.2

A season-ending injury to Bradley Beal and the continued absence of Kawhi Leonard have changed some things around for the Clippers, but not as much as we anticipated. Tyronn Lue said that he was going to play the younger guys more minutes, but Jordan Miller got hurt, so it’s just been Kobe Sanders entering the rotation. He could continue to see more minutes with Derrick Jones Jr. now out until, potentially, the new year. Sanders played 30 minutes in his last game, but Kawhi’s return would push those minutes back down.

Los Angeles Lakers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Luka Dončić 37.6 36.8 36.6 Austin Reaves 36.2 33.6 34.6 Deandre Ayton 31.3 30.5 28.1 Rui Hachimura 30.4 32.3 32.7 LeBron James 29.6 29.6 29.6 Jake LaRavia 27.9 26.1 28.6 Marcus Smart 25.8 29 29.3 Gabe Vincent 16 16 16 Jarred Vanderbilt 9.5 13.5 16

LeBron James made his season debut on Tuesday night, and I talked all about that in a video I made for the NBC Sports website.

Memphis Grizzlies

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jaren Jackson Jr. 29.7 29.5 30.1 Vince Williams Jr. 27 24 20.3 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 26.1 13.5 8.2 Cedric Coward 25.2 26.9 27.7 Jaylen Wells 25 25.4 24.6 Zach Edey 24.9 24.9 24.9 Santi Aldama 24.8 26.8 26.6 Cam Spencer 24.3 22.4 20.9 Jock Landale 20.5 23 24.3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 20.3 19.9 22.4 Ja Morant 6 24.4 29.3

Ja Morant is now out for the next two weeks, which continues a tough season for the All-Star guard and the Grizzlies as a whole. Vince Williams Jr. has stepped into a starting role in his place and produced well, but I covered that whole situation in detail here.

Miami Heat

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Andrew Wiggins 34.3 34.7 34.4 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 33.7 32.8 31.3 Norman Powell 31 32.8 31.1 Davion Mitchell 30 32.4 31.8 Bam Adebayo 28.8 28.8 25.9 Kel’el Ware 28.3 29.2 25.6 Pelle Larsson 26.2 26.5 26 Nikola Jović 16.8 21.6 20.2

Bam Adebayo returned to the lineup for Miami on Wednesday, and it sounds like we may get Tyler Herro back on Monday against the Mavericks, which means this Heat rotation could look really different in next week’s column. For now, we should probably see a major dip in production for Kel’el Ware, and Jamie Jaquez Jr. would likely see his minutes and usage decrease with Herro back.

Milwaukee Bucks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Myles Turner 33.6 31.5 30.1 AJ Green 30.4 29 28.2 Ryan Rollins 30.1 31 30.9 Giannis Antetokounmpo 28.3 30.6 31.4 Kyle Kuzma 27.4 28.7 26.6 Gary Trent Jr. 25.6 26.6 27.2 Bobby Portis 21.3 22.9 21.7 Cole Anthony 19.2 17.9 19 Gary Harris 18.1 12.4 11.6

An injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo on Monday night has led to some changes in Milwaukee for the next week or two, which I covered in my video for NBC Sports.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Anthony Edwards 34.6 35.5 32.8 Julius Randle 32.6 32.8 32.1 Donte DiVincenzo 32.2 32.9 31.1 Rudy Gobert 29.4 31.3 31.6 Jaden McDaniels 28 30.5 29.8 Naz Reid 27 26.8 25 Mike Conley 22.7 20.7 20.9 Jaylen Clark 18.6 18 17.7

Things have been pretty status quo for the Timberwolves of late, except that Jaden McDaniels is dealing with a bit of a wrist injury that will keep him out until this weekend. There doesn’t appear to be much to be concerned about though.

New Orleans Pelicans

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Trey Murphy III 33.5 35.8 35.7 Zion Williamson 29.1 29.1 28.6 Herbert Jones 28 30.5 31.4 Derik Queen 27.1 29.7 24.9 Jeremiah Fears 25.3 26.2 26.1 Saddiq Bey 23.8 29.9 28.2 Jose Alvarado 22.3 22 22.1 Karlo Matković 20.9 17.2 14.1 Yves Missi 19.7 14.3 15.6 Jordan Poole — — 25.5

Zion Williamson returned for the Pelicans on Wednesday and played 29 minutes in his first game back. Notably, Derik Queen also started that game and played 30 minutes, scoring 30 points, with nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks. Yes, a lot of that came in the fourth quarter when the Pelicans were down 15+ points, but that’s likely going to be the norm for them this season. Saddiq Bey saw his minutes dip a lot with Zion back, but Jeremiah Fears should continue to maintain fantasy value until Jordan Poole returns.

New York Knicks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Mikal Bridges 38.9 36.5 34.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 35.2 34.3 33 Jalen Brunson 34.8 35.9 33.7 Landry Shamet 33.3 29.6 23.8 Josh Hart 32.6 29.2 26.2 Miles McBride 30.1 25.4 23.1 Jordan Clarkson 26.5 21.4 19.3 Mitchell Robinson 18.1 17.8 17.1 OG Anunoby 5.1 24.9 29.6

Jalen Brunson returned on Wednesday against the Mavericks, but the Knicks could be without OG Anunoby for another two weeks. Miles McBride shifted to the bench with Brunson back, and Landry Shamet stayed in the starting lineup, which should continue. Shamet has averaged 18.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists over his last three games, but a lot of that is skewed by a career day against the Heat. There probably isn’t anybody worth playing in fantasy apart from Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Chet Holmgren 32.1 28.2 27.8 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31.3 30.4 31.3 Ajay Mitchell 28.5 28.6 28.8 Cason Wallace 28.3 25.9 27.8 Isaiah Hartenstein 27.9 24.7 26.5 Luguentz Dort 27.6 27.6 24.4 Isaiah Joe 22.6 26.3 25.5 Jaylin Williams 14.1 19.4 19.2 Aaron Wiggins — — 26.6

The Thunder remain a bit of a marvel, doing all of this without Jalen Williams and now Aaron Wiggins as well. They just keep playing consistent and beautiful. basketball

Orlando Magic

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Desmond Bane 41.1 38.1 33.2 Franz Wagner 38.8 37.9 36.3 Wendell Carter Jr. 34.8 33.1 31.3 Tristan da Silva 33.9 28.2 25.1 Jalen Suggs 30.1 28.8 25.1 Anthony Black 28.4 28.1 27.4 Goga Bitadze 15.2 15.9 15.6 Jett Howard 14.7 13.3 9.6 Tyus Jones 14.5 12.4 11.6 Paolo Banchero 23.4 30.5

Paolo Banchero has been out for a week after leaving last Wednesday night’s game against the Knicks with a groin injury. The Magic expect him to return at some point this weekend, but Franz Wagner has taken on a much bigger role in the meantime, averaging 24 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.0 steals over his last three. Desmond Bane has also moved into a higher usage role, while Tristan Da Silva has averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 steals in his increased minutes. That production should stop when Banchero is back.

Philadelphia 76ers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Tyrese Maxey 39.7 38.2 39.2 VJ Edgecombe 37.3 35.6 36.1 Andre Drummond 35.9 35.1 28.3 Quentin Grimes 33.3 31.5 31.2 Dominick Barlow 22.5 22.5 22.5 Paul George 21.1 21.1 21.1 Justin Edwards 19.3 21.1 16.3 Trendon Watford 18.2 20.2 21.6 Kelly Oubre Jr. 14.9 27.4 32.9 Joel Embiid — — 25.5 Kyle Lowry — — 3.2

Paul George made his season debut on Monday night, but then sat out Wednesday’s game against the Raptors. That should be how things go for George for the next few weeks, so the fantasy value for guards like Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Quentin Grimes isn’t changed much. Andre Drummond has been playing plenty of minutes with Joel Embiid out and can be counted on in fantasy as long as that lasts because Drummond has tremendous rebounding and defensive value.

Phoenix Suns

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Devin Booker 32 32.2 34.9 Dillon Brooks 29.7 29.2 28.9 Collin Gillespie 27.8 23.2 23.8 Royce O’Neale 26.4 25.9 27.8 Mark Williams 24.7 24 25.6 Ryan Dunn 23.1 23.3 25.1 Jordan Goodwin 22.1 21.9 19.5 Isaiah Livers 16.4 15.1 11.7 Grayson Allen 12.2 24.2 30.2 Jalen Green — — 14.9

Jalen Green remains out with a hamstring injury, and Grayson Allen missed some time this week with a quad injury. Dillon Brooks has stepped into a much bigger offensive role, but Collin Gillespie is also averaging 14.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.0 steals in his last three games and is putting up solid fantasy value for deeper formats.

Portland Trail Blazers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jerami Grant 38.2 28 29.1 Toumani Camara 36.7 36.4 35.7 Deni Avdija 35.3 34.2 34.8 Shaedon Sharpe 34.1 32.3 29 Kris Murray 30.8 27.4 24.7 Donovan Clingan 28.3 27.3 25.3 Caleb Love 21.6 17.3 15.2 Sidy Cissoko 20.6 17.8 15.3 Jrue Holiday — 33 34.2

Bumps and bruises are starting to pile up for the Blazers. Jrue Holiday has been out a week with a calf injury, and Shaedon Sharpe also missed Wednesday’s game with a calf injury. That led to more minutes for Kris Murray, Caleb Love, and Sidy Cissoko, but nobody is really doing much with those minutes. Sharpe had seen the biggest bump in value with Holliday out, but they both may return this weekend.

Sacramento Kings

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Domantas Sabonis 37.8 31.9 33 DeMar DeRozan 36 31.7 32.9 Dennis Schröder 31.8 28.4 30 Russell Westbrook 31.8 29.8 30.6 Zach LaVine 30.3 31.4 32.5 Malik Monk 23.6 24.8 24 Maxime Raynaud 18.6 16.7 13.5 Precious Achiuwa 16.8 17.7 18 Keon Ellis 15.9 18.5 17.5

The Kings could be getting Keegan Murray back on Thursday, and that could shake up this rotation a bit, as I discussed in my video for NBC Sports.

San Antonio Spurs

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Victor Wembanyama 38.2 36.8 35.9 De’Aaron Fox 33.7 34.7 34 Devin Vassell 33.5 31.3 32.9 Harrison Barnes 30.2 28.7 29.6 Stephon Castle 26 28.7 32.6 Julian Champagnie 24.4 23.1 26.5 Keldon Johnson 24 23.2 23.4 Luke Kornet 23.3 22.5 22.5 Jeremy Sochan 19.1 14.8 16.5 Dylan Harper 17.9

A week after the Spurs lost Dylan Harper for a few weeks, they’re now going to be without both Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama for the next two weeks, with Castle set to return around November 30th and Wemby not coming back until December. That should lead to a big playing time and usage boost for Devin Vassell and also Keldon Johnson, who played 30 minutes in the team’s first game without Castle/Wemby and had 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Luke Kornet was also brutal in that game, so don’t be surprised to see more Kelly Olynyk minutes over the next few games.

Toronto Raptors

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Scottie Barnes 33.7 33.3 32.7 Immanuel Quickley 33 32.5 31.8 Brandon Ingram 32.8 33.3 33.8 RJ Barrett 31.6 30.1 32 Jakob Poeltl 30.1 29.9 27.8 Jamal Shead 19 19.7 19.1 Gradey Dick 17.7 18.8 16.6 Sandro Mamukelashvili 17.4 17.3 17.7 Collin Murray-Boyles 16.2 17.4 19.7

Everything is status quo for the Raptors so far.

Utah Jazz

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Keyonte George 38.8 35.9 34.4 Lauri Markkanen 38.1 36.7 34.9 Jusuf Nurkić 31.7 30.2 27.3 Isaiah Collier 27.6 25.1 25.3 Svi Mykhailiuk 26.2 26.8 27 Ace Bailey 21.9 23.8 22.2 Kyle Anderson 20 20 17.2 Kyle Filipowski 19.3 21.3 19.2 Brice Sensabaugh 19 16.8 13.5 Walter Clayton Jr. — 15 14.3 Taylor Hendricks — — 15.8

Ace Bailey in the starting lineup hasn’t really been great, and his minutes have started to plateau. Isaiah Collier has played his way into a decent bench role after making his season debut on November 7th and is averaging 10.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in six games. Jusuf Nurkić remains interesting for fantasy because of his large role, which has led him to average 7.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 steals over his last six games.

Washington Wizards

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Kyshawn George 34.9 32.6 30.7 CJ McCollum 30.8 33.7 28.2 Bilal Coulibaly 28.5 28.5 25.4 Alex Sarr 27.5 30.8 29.6 Khris Middleton 25.8 26 23.7 Tre Johnson 20.6 22.2 23.7 Marvin Bagley III 19.9 18.5 16.2 Cam Whitmore 19.3 23.3 17.1 Bub Carrington 18.7 23.8 24.7

Alex Sarr missed Wednesday’s game, which is why his minutes totals are down a little bit. He should be back this weekend. Bilal Coulibaly also returned to the lineup, so Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington have seen their minutes decrease. Coulibaly should be added in more leagues now that he’s back.