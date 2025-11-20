 Skip navigation
NBA Minutes Report: How Ja Morant’s injury and LeBron James’ return shake up minutes

  
Published November 20, 2025 09:58 AM

Welcome to the Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report. Every week, I will be going through each team’s updated minutes per game to see which players are seeing the court more or less than in previous weeks. With this information in hand, I’ll try to discuss any relevant fantasy risers or fallers; players who we should be adding off waivers or removing from our teams.

The charts below are also great for exploring on your own. You can track the minutes over the last three games, five games, ten games, and for the entire season to see what trends stand out to you.

All of this data was made accessible by Kyle Bland, who is incredibly talented and also incredibly generous, so make sure to give him a follow to check out all of his baseball data as well.

NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Utah Jazz
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Top 200 Rankings: Wemby injured, Jalen Johnson providing value in Atlanta
The Hawks forward has exceeded the expectations of many fantasy managers this season, especially after Trae Young went down.

Atlanta Hawks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jalen Johnson39.735.634.6
Onyeka Okongwu35.430.628.9
Nickeil Alexander-Walker33.930.831.4
Dyson Daniels33.633.334.7
Vít Krejčí30.128.223.4
Zaccharie Risacher22.624.625.3
Luke Kennard16.31821.1
Kristaps Porziņģis24.826.1
Trae Young

We know that Trae Young will be sidelined for at least the month of November, but now Kristaps Porzingis also missed the last three games with a knee injury, and Zaccharie Risacher missed Tuesday’s game with a hip injury. All of that has led to higher usage for all of Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, with Johnson averaging an absurd 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists over his last three games. He’s been elite. We’ve also seen a minutes boost for Vit Krejci, who is averaging 13.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists over his last seven games and has some fringe fantasy value because of his three-point shooting.

Boston Celtics

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Payton Pritchard32.932.631.3
Derrick White32.633.932.2
Jaylen Brown3232.931.8
Neemias Queta25.426.124.6
Jordan Walsh20.823.422.3
Anfernee Simons2021.722.8
Josh Minott17.615.419.2

Things have settled a bit for the Celtics in their main rotation, but Joe Mazzulla keeps experimenting around the fringes with guys like Jordan Walsh and Josh Minott. Those guys will spike some fantasy value on a given night, but it’s hard to rely on them regularly, given their inconsistent minutes and lower usage rates on offense. You don’t really need to consider anybody in fantasy here other than Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard.

Brooklyn Nets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Michael Porter Jr.34.63333
Nic Claxton31.430.330.8
Ziaire Williams31.227.824.8
Terance Mann28.126.928.3
Noah Clowney26.627.426.9
Tyrese Martin22.721.322.3
Drake Powell21.921.920.2
Egor Dëmin20.422.820.4
Jalen Wilson6.912.414.7
Cam Thomas27.5

We know that Cam Thomas is likely out until the middle of December, which has led to a bump in usage and minutes for Michael Porter Jr., who has been really good of late, averaging 26.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.0 steals per game over his last six. Ziaire Williams has also seen his minutes increase, but there has been less fantasy goodness there, averaging 10.2 points and 2.7 rebounds over his last six games/ On the other side, Ben Saraf has been battling an ankle injury and was also sent to the G-League, and Jalen Wilson seems to have all but fallen out of the rotation.

Charlotte Hornets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Kon Knueppel3536.135.7
Miles Bridges34.735.836.7
Collin Sexton27.52626.1
LaMelo Ball27.427.428.9
Ryan Kalkbrenner26.326.325.9
Sion James24.829.229.1
Moussa Diabaté22.526.824.3
Brandon Miller

It seems like Brandon Miller could return to the lineup as early as next week, and LaMelo Ball and Collin Sexton have already made it back, so things are getting back to normal little by little for the Hornets. We have seen Moussa Diabaté infringe on Ryan Kalkbrenner’s minutes a little bit more of late, thanks to his rebounding value. Diabaté is averaging 9.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists over his last six games, while Kalkbrenner is putting up 11 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in the same stretch. It doesn’t seem like either one of them will truly pull away, but I might prefer Diabaté if the minutes remain consistently similar.

Chicago Bulls

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Nikola Vučević34.731.631.3
Josh Giddey34.534.535.6
Coby White28.928.928.9
Isaac Okoro28.727.725.9
Matas Buzelis2727.928.4
Kevin Huerter26.42826.4
Ayo Dosunmu252625.3
Dalen Terry17.411.99.7
Jalen Smith15.516.316.7
Tre Jones31.829.7

Coby White returned to the Bulls lineup and played 30 minutes in a double-overtime game, which means he sat out the next game. We should see his minutes tick up consistently over the next couple of weeks, but he may hover around 25-28 minutes per game initially. That could cut into minutes and offensive production for Kevin Huerter and Ayo Dosunmu, but we’re going to need to see a few more games before we can tell that for sure. Tre Jones was also playing about 30 minutes per game before White came back, but Jones has also missed the last three games with an ankle injury. He doesn’t need to be rostered in fantasy leagues though.

Cleveland Cavaliers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Evan Mobley35.735.534.5
Donovan Mitchell34.334.634.6
De’Andre Hunter29.428.829
Sam Merrill27.525.726
Jarrett Allen26.525.525.4
Dean Wade26.225.221.4
Lonzo Ball23.422.622.7
Craig Porter Jr.19.623.118
Jaylon Tyson31.128.6
Darius Garland1924.5

Darius Garland has been dealing with a toe injury, which has kept him out longer than we initially anticipated, and Jaylon Tyson has missed the last few games with a concussion, which has led to some minor shakeups in the rotation, but nothing much to react to. Nobody’s fantasy value has changed because of it; although, De’Andre Hunter has spiked a few solid games with higher usage and is averaging 15.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists over his last four games.

Dallas Mavericks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
P.J. Washington32.225.528.9
Cooper Flagg3236.334.4
Max Christie28.131.130.4
Naji Marshall2831.428.6
Daniel Gafford27.927.523.7
Brandon Williams25.125.423.5
Klay Thompson23.125.522.3
D’Angelo Russell23.124.522.2
Dwight Powell16.69.28
Dereck Lively II14.815.615.6
Anthony Davis

Welcome to everybody’s favorite disaster. It feels like Anthony Davis may never play another game for the Mavericks, but Derek Lively (knee) did make his return this week, even though he seems to be on a bit of a minutes restriction right now. We’ve also seen Brandon Williams get a slight uptick in minutes at the expense of D’Angelo Russell, only to have Russell come back and take some of those minutes, so that point guard rotation remains confusing. Daniel Gafford may see his minutes change with Lively back, but we need to see how the front-court rotation shakes out with players like Naji Marshall and P.J. Washington as well. Washington has had some value with Davis sidelined, averaging 12.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 steals over his last seven games. Cooper Flagg was sick on Wednesday and missed the game, which is why his minutes dipped.

Denver Nuggets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jamal Murray37.536.534.8
Nikola Jokić36.735.334.6
Cameron Johnson34.724.926.2
Peyton Watson34.228.625.1
Aaron Gordon34.132.330.7
Bruce Brown26.52724.7
Tim Hardaway Jr.22.922.722.6
Christian Braun22.928.7

Christian Braun got hurt last week, so we’ve seen some minor tweaks to the rotation this week, the biggest of which has been a boost in minutes and usage for Peyton Watson. The 23-year-old is averaging 16.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals over his last three games and could have some fantasy value.

Detroit Pistons

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Cade Cunningham33.839.237.8
Daniss Jenkins32.734.529.6
Duncan Robinson32.232.532.7
Javonte Green30.832.526.9
Jalen Duren28.732.432.9
Ronald Holland II24.525.125
Ausar Thompson23.723.729.5
Isaiah Stewart23.223.224.1
Caris LeVert20.220.820.1
Tobias Harris35.5

Injuries to Tobias Harris and Cade Cunningham shook up the Pistons’ rotation a bit, but Cunningham came back to play 34 minutes earlier this week. What’s interesting is that Daniss Jenkins still played 30 minutes in that game. Over his last six games, Jenkins is averaging 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.8 steals, and could maintain fantasy value, at least until Harris is back. However, Jenkins’ emergence has led to fewer minutes and production for Ausar Thompson, who then injured his ankle and missed all of last week. He returned on Tuesday, so we’ll see how this situation plays out.

Golden State Warriors

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jimmy Butler III34.734.529.4
Moses Moody32.830.828.9
Stephen Curry31.23330.9
Brandin Podziemski28.929.127.8
Draymond Green28.12927.6
Al Horford23.723.323
Buddy Hield2219.118
Will Richard18.518.620.9
Jonathan Kuminga12.123.9

An injury to Jonathan Kuminga has shaken up the minutes allotment a bit, but it hasn’t really done anything for fantasy value. Moses Moody is playing more minutes, but he’s averaging just 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 steals, which doesn’t help you too much in fantasy.

Houston Rockets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Alperen Sengun39.737.336.3
Kevin Durant39.137.136.1
Amen Thompson37.236.837.3
Jabari Smith Jr.33.632.432
Reed Sheppard25.826.322.6
Steven Adams24.222.421
Josh Okogie16.918.721.1
Aaron Holiday1612.810.1
Tari Eason10.616.822.4

The Rockets have seen some minutes shifting of late thanks to an injury to Tari Eason, which will keep him out until the middle of December. We’ve also yet to see Dorian Finney-Smith play this season after ankle surgery, which means players in the rotation have all just gotten a slight bump in minutes with nobody of note really entering a meaningful role. Jabari Smith Jr. is playing a bit better since Eason has been out but it’s nothing to get overly excited about right now.

Indiana Pacers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Pascal Siakam35.334.435.2
Andrew Nembhard32.330.831
Bennedict Mathurin29.629.629.6
Jarace Walker27.826.428.6
Ben Sheppard26.823.823.7
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl22.423.320.3
Isaiah Jackson20.520.121.1
T.J. McConnell15.314.514.5
Aaron Nesmith2629.9

The Pacers were starting to get a little healthier with Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin back, but then Aaron Nesmith got hurt and is expected to be out until the middle of December with a knee injury. We did finally see T.J. McConnell debut on November 11th, but his minutes have remained pretty restricted right now, so that’s something we need to watch in the coming weeks.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers
Fantasy Basketball Week 2 Injury Report: Luka Dončić, Anthony Edwards headline the list of sidelined stars
The Pacers, Lakers and Thunder are among the teams with lengthy injury reports at the halfway point of Week 2.

Los Angeles Clippers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
James Harden41.938.838.1
Ivica Zubac37.935.133
Bogdan Bogdanović32.829.629.4
Kris Dunn27.927.126.9
John Collins2726.625.3
Derrick Jones Jr.25.62626.4
Kobe Sanders22.222.822.8
Nicolas Batum2221.519.3
Kawhi Leonard36.7
Bradley Beal20.2

A season-ending injury to Bradley Beal and the continued absence of Kawhi Leonard have changed some things around for the Clippers, but not as much as we anticipated. Tyronn Lue said that he was going to play the younger guys more minutes, but Jordan Miller got hurt, so it’s just been Kobe Sanders entering the rotation. He could continue to see more minutes with Derrick Jones Jr. now out until, potentially, the new year. Sanders played 30 minutes in his last game, but Kawhi’s return would push those minutes back down.

Los Angeles Lakers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Luka Dončić37.636.836.6
Austin Reaves36.233.634.6
Deandre Ayton31.330.528.1
Rui Hachimura30.432.332.7
LeBron James29.629.629.6
Jake LaRavia27.926.128.6
Marcus Smart25.82929.3
Gabe Vincent161616
Jarred Vanderbilt9.513.516

LeBron James made his season debut on Tuesday night, and I talked all about that in a video I made for the NBC Sports website.

Memphis Grizzlies

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jaren Jackson Jr.29.729.530.1
Vince Williams Jr.272420.3
Olivier-Maxence Prosper26.113.58.2
Cedric Coward25.226.927.7
Jaylen Wells2525.424.6
Zach Edey24.924.924.9
Santi Aldama24.826.826.6
Cam Spencer24.322.420.9
Jock Landale20.52324.3
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope20.319.922.4
Ja Morant624.429.3

Ja Morant is now out for the next two weeks, which continues a tough season for the All-Star guard and the Grizzlies as a whole. Vince Williams Jr. has stepped into a starting role in his place and produced well, but I covered that whole situation in detail here.

Miami Heat

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Andrew Wiggins34.334.734.4
Jaime Jaquez Jr.33.732.831.3
Norman Powell3132.831.1
Davion Mitchell3032.431.8
Bam Adebayo28.828.825.9
Kel’el Ware28.329.225.6
Pelle Larsson26.226.526
Nikola Jović16.821.620.2

Bam Adebayo returned to the lineup for Miami on Wednesday, and it sounds like we may get Tyler Herro back on Monday against the Mavericks, which means this Heat rotation could look really different in next week’s column. For now, we should probably see a major dip in production for Kel’el Ware, and Jamie Jaquez Jr. would likely see his minutes and usage decrease with Herro back.

Milwaukee Bucks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Myles Turner33.631.530.1
AJ Green30.42928.2
Ryan Rollins30.13130.9
Giannis Antetokounmpo28.330.631.4
Kyle Kuzma27.428.726.6
Gary Trent Jr.25.626.627.2
Bobby Portis21.322.921.7
Cole Anthony19.217.919
Gary Harris18.112.411.6

An injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo on Monday night has led to some changes in Milwaukee for the next week or two, which I covered in my video for NBC Sports.

Minnesota Timberwolves

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Anthony Edwards34.635.532.8
Julius Randle32.632.832.1
Donte DiVincenzo32.232.931.1
Rudy Gobert29.431.331.6
Jaden McDaniels2830.529.8
Naz Reid2726.825
Mike Conley22.720.720.9
Jaylen Clark18.61817.7

Things have been pretty status quo for the Timberwolves of late, except that Jaden McDaniels is dealing with a bit of a wrist injury that will keep him out until this weekend. There doesn’t appear to be much to be concerned about though.

New Orleans Pelicans

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Trey Murphy III33.535.835.7
Zion Williamson29.129.128.6
Herbert Jones2830.531.4
Derik Queen27.129.724.9
Jeremiah Fears25.326.226.1
Saddiq Bey23.829.928.2
Jose Alvarado22.32222.1
Karlo Matković20.917.214.1
Yves Missi19.714.315.6
Jordan Poole25.5

Zion Williamson returned for the Pelicans on Wednesday and played 29 minutes in his first game back. Notably, Derik Queen also started that game and played 30 minutes, scoring 30 points, with nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks. Yes, a lot of that came in the fourth quarter when the Pelicans were down 15+ points, but that’s likely going to be the norm for them this season. Saddiq Bey saw his minutes dip a lot with Zion back, but Jeremiah Fears should continue to maintain fantasy value until Jordan Poole returns.

New York Knicks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Mikal Bridges38.936.534.5
Karl-Anthony Towns35.234.333
Jalen Brunson34.835.933.7
Landry Shamet33.329.623.8
Josh Hart32.629.226.2
Miles McBride30.125.423.1
Jordan Clarkson26.521.419.3
Mitchell Robinson18.117.817.1
OG Anunoby5.124.929.6

Jalen Brunson returned on Wednesday against the Mavericks, but the Knicks could be without OG Anunoby for another two weeks. Miles McBride shifted to the bench with Brunson back, and Landry Shamet stayed in the starting lineup, which should continue. Shamet has averaged 18.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists over his last three games, but a lot of that is skewed by a career day against the Heat. There probably isn’t anybody worth playing in fantasy apart from Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart.

Oklahoma City Thunder

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Chet Holmgren32.128.227.8
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander31.330.431.3
Ajay Mitchell28.528.628.8
Cason Wallace28.325.927.8
Isaiah Hartenstein27.924.726.5
Luguentz Dort27.627.624.4
Isaiah Joe22.626.325.5
Jaylin Williams14.119.419.2
Aaron Wiggins26.6

The Thunder remain a bit of a marvel, doing all of this without Jalen Williams and now Aaron Wiggins as well. They just keep playing consistent and beautiful. basketball

Orlando Magic

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Desmond Bane41.138.133.2
Franz Wagner38.837.936.3
Wendell Carter Jr.34.833.131.3
Tristan da Silva33.928.225.1
Jalen Suggs30.128.825.1
Anthony Black28.428.127.4
Goga Bitadze15.215.915.6
Jett Howard14.713.39.6
Tyus Jones14.512.411.6
Paolo Banchero23.430.5

Paolo Banchero has been out for a week after leaving last Wednesday night’s game against the Knicks with a groin injury. The Magic expect him to return at some point this weekend, but Franz Wagner has taken on a much bigger role in the meantime, averaging 24 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.0 steals over his last three. Desmond Bane has also moved into a higher usage role, while Tristan Da Silva has averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 steals in his increased minutes. That production should stop when Banchero is back.

Philadelphia 76ers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Tyrese Maxey39.738.239.2
VJ Edgecombe37.335.636.1
Andre Drummond35.935.128.3
Quentin Grimes33.331.531.2
Dominick Barlow22.522.522.5
Paul George21.121.121.1
Justin Edwards19.321.116.3
Trendon Watford18.220.221.6
Kelly Oubre Jr.14.927.432.9
Joel Embiid25.5
Kyle Lowry3.2

Paul George made his season debut on Monday night, but then sat out Wednesday’s game against the Raptors. That should be how things go for George for the next few weeks, so the fantasy value for guards like Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Quentin Grimes isn’t changed much. Andre Drummond has been playing plenty of minutes with Joel Embiid out and can be counted on in fantasy as long as that lasts because Drummond has tremendous rebounding and defensive value.

Phoenix Suns

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Devin Booker3232.234.9
Dillon Brooks29.729.228.9
Collin Gillespie27.823.223.8
Royce O’Neale26.425.927.8
Mark Williams24.72425.6
Ryan Dunn23.123.325.1
Jordan Goodwin22.121.919.5
Isaiah Livers16.415.111.7
Grayson Allen12.224.230.2
Jalen Green14.9

Jalen Green remains out with a hamstring injury, and Grayson Allen missed some time this week with a quad injury. Dillon Brooks has stepped into a much bigger offensive role, but Collin Gillespie is also averaging 14.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.0 steals in his last three games and is putting up solid fantasy value for deeper formats.

Portland Trail Blazers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jerami Grant38.22829.1
Toumani Camara36.736.435.7
Deni Avdija35.334.234.8
Shaedon Sharpe34.132.329
Kris Murray30.827.424.7
Donovan Clingan28.327.325.3
Caleb Love21.617.315.2
Sidy Cissoko20.617.815.3
Jrue Holiday3334.2

Bumps and bruises are starting to pile up for the Blazers. Jrue Holiday has been out a week with a calf injury, and Shaedon Sharpe also missed Wednesday’s game with a calf injury. That led to more minutes for Kris Murray, Caleb Love, and Sidy Cissoko, but nobody is really doing much with those minutes. Sharpe had seen the biggest bump in value with Holliday out, but they both may return this weekend.

Sacramento Kings

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Domantas Sabonis37.831.933
DeMar DeRozan3631.732.9
Dennis Schröder31.828.430
Russell Westbrook31.829.830.6
Zach LaVine30.331.432.5
Malik Monk23.624.824
Maxime Raynaud18.616.713.5
Precious Achiuwa16.817.718
Keon Ellis15.918.517.5

The Kings could be getting Keegan Murray back on Thursday, and that could shake up this rotation a bit, as I discussed in my video for NBC Sports.

San Antonio Spurs

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Victor Wembanyama38.236.835.9
De’Aaron Fox33.734.734
Devin Vassell33.531.332.9
Harrison Barnes30.228.729.6
Stephon Castle2628.732.6
Julian Champagnie24.423.126.5
Keldon Johnson2423.223.4
Luke Kornet23.322.522.5
Jeremy Sochan19.114.816.5
Dylan Harper17.9

A week after the Spurs lost Dylan Harper for a few weeks, they’re now going to be without both Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama for the next two weeks, with Castle set to return around November 30th and Wemby not coming back until December. That should lead to a big playing time and usage boost for Devin Vassell and also Keldon Johnson, who played 30 minutes in the team’s first game without Castle/Wemby and had 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Luke Kornet was also brutal in that game, so don’t be surprised to see more Kelly Olynyk minutes over the next few games.

Toronto Raptors

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Scottie Barnes33.733.332.7
Immanuel Quickley3332.531.8
Brandon Ingram32.833.333.8
RJ Barrett31.630.132
Jakob Poeltl30.129.927.8
Jamal Shead1919.719.1
Gradey Dick17.718.816.6
Sandro Mamukelashvili17.417.317.7
Collin Murray-Boyles16.217.419.7

Everything is status quo for the Raptors so far.

Utah Jazz

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Keyonte George38.835.934.4
Lauri Markkanen38.136.734.9
Jusuf Nurkić31.730.227.3
Isaiah Collier27.625.125.3
Svi Mykhailiuk26.226.827
Ace Bailey21.923.822.2
Kyle Anderson202017.2
Kyle Filipowski19.321.319.2
Brice Sensabaugh1916.813.5
Walter Clayton Jr.1514.3
Taylor Hendricks15.8

Ace Bailey in the starting lineup hasn’t really been great, and his minutes have started to plateau. Isaiah Collier has played his way into a decent bench role after making his season debut on November 7th and is averaging 10.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in six games. Jusuf Nurkić remains interesting for fantasy because of his large role, which has led him to average 7.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 steals over his last six games.

Washington Wizards

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Kyshawn George34.932.630.7
CJ McCollum30.833.728.2
Bilal Coulibaly28.528.525.4
Alex Sarr27.530.829.6
Khris Middleton25.82623.7
Tre Johnson20.622.223.7
Marvin Bagley III19.918.516.2
Cam Whitmore19.323.317.1
Bub Carrington18.723.824.7

Alex Sarr missed Wednesday’s game, which is why his minutes totals are down a little bit. He should be back this weekend. Bilal Coulibaly also returned to the lineup, so Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington have seen their minutes decrease. Coulibaly should be added in more leagues now that he’s back.