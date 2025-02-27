Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: High-flyer Shaedon Sharpe steals the show in D.C.

Portland’s decision not to make any significant moves at the trade deadline surprised many, as the team has a few veterans perceived to be in the way of the team’s younger talents. SG/SF Shaedon Sharpe, who’s rostered in 38 percent of Yahoo! leagues, is one such young player. Injuries have been an issue at various points in his career, but there is some upside in the third-year wing, even if that doesn’t make him a player who needs to be rostered in most 12-team leagues.

And that promise was on full display Wednesday night. Sharpe scored 18 points in both halves of the Blazers’ win over Washington, finishing with 36 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, one block and three three-pointers. He shot 13-of-26 from the field and 7-of-10 from the foul line, establishing a new career-high point total. And Sharpe was responsible for arguably the best in-game dunk in the NBA this season.

SHAEDON SHARPE MY GOODNESS 🤯😱 pic.twitter.com/xNk9YbTBfX — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2025

Sharpe’s performance was also notable because the Blazers lost Deni Avdija to a quad injury just before halftime. Whether it was because he was already the “next man up” or simply the man with the hot hand, Sharpe replaced Avdija in the lineup to begin the third quarter. With the Blazers still five games in the loss column out of the final play-in spot in the West, cracking the top 10 will be difficult. That may eventually force the team’s hand regarding players like Sharpe, Scoot Henderson and Kris Murray, with the first two already playing reliable rotation minutes.

Let’s look at a few of Wednesday’s other top pickups:

SG/SF Malik Beasley (41%), Detroit Pistons

In a matchup of two of the NBA’s best offensive reserves, Beasley outdueled Payton Pritchard in the Pistons’ 20-point win over the Celtics. Shooting 10-of-15 from the field, Beasley tallied 26 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and six three-pointers in 22 minutes. The points and three-pointers are unsurprising, but Malik recording a complete stat line is a bonus for those who have him rostered. And while the fantasy value can be volatile, he has been a fourth-round player in nine-cat formats over the past three weeks.

SG/SF/PF Keldon Johnson (31%), San Antonio Spurs

Johnson’s game hasn’t been particularly fantasy-friendly but has been more valuable recently. A top 100 player in eight- and nine-cat formats over the past two weeks, he finished Wednesday’s loss to the Rockets with 22 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes. Johnson missed all three of his three-point attempts but shot 8-of-10 from two and 6-of-6 from the foul line. With Devin Vassell continuing to struggle, Johnson may have more opportunities, even if that doesn’t mean a move into the starting lineup.

SG/SF Aaron Wiggins (23%), Oklahoma City Thunder

Wiggins has increased his production recently, reaching double figures in his last 12 games. A third-round player in nine-cat formats this month, Wiggins finished Wednesday’s win over the Nets with 24 points, five rebounds, three assists and two three-pointers in 29 minutes off the bench. While Cason Wallace (9%) also had a good night in Brooklyn, tallying 13 points, three rebounds, two assists, three steals and one three-pointer in 30 minutes, Wiggins offers the higher offensive ceiling. And that’s critical with Luguentz Dort currently struggling with his shot.

SG/SF Keon Ellis (16%), Sacramento Kings

Ellis sprained his ankle during the first half of Monday’s win over the Hornets but did not have to miss a full game. Back in the rotation on Wednesday, he played 33 minutes off the bench and finished the Kings’ win over the Jazz with 11 points, one rebound, two assists, two steals, three blocks and three three-pointers. The minutes and defensive stats stand out here; Ellis needs to be rostered in more leagues if he can continue approaching starters’ minutes despite coming off the bench.

C Day’Ron Sharpe (12%) and SG/SF Ziaire Williams (11%), Brooklyn Nets

With Nic Claxton serving a one-game suspension due to flagrant foul points, Sharpe was moved into the starting lineup Wednesday night. He was sensational against the Thunder, finishing with 25 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals, three blocks and two three-pointers in 31 minutes. Sharpe was two missed shots away from becoming the second player in NBA history to tally at least 25 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a game while shooting 100 percent from the field, joining Wilt Chamberlain (who did it six times in his career; Walker Kessler finished one rebound shy of the feat in Utah’s loss to Sacramento). Those who had Sharpe rostered reaped the rewards, and he may have added value during the “silly season” if Brooklyn decides to either limit Claxton’s minutes or shut him down entirely.

As for Williams, he recorded his second double-double of the season, finishing with 18 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and five three-pointers. Over the past two weeks, he has provided sixth-round value in eight-cat formats and has been a fixture in the Nets’ starting lineup since late January. Fantasy managers can also add Keon Johnson (17%) to their lists, as he has been a top-60 player over the past two weeks despite shooting less than 40 percent from the field.

C Andre Drummond (11%), Philadelphia 76ers

Drummond didn’t provide elite value in Wednesday’s loss to the Knicks, finishing with seven points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and one blocked shot in 29 minutes. However, with Joel Embiid (knee) and Guerschon Yabusele (eye) sidelined, 76ers coach Nick Nurse has nowhere else to turn. Also, it was reported by ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth during Wednesday’s game that there may be more clarity regarding Embiid’s status coming within the next 48 hours. Regardless of what happens there, it would be a good idea to get ahead of the rush and add Drummond before it’s too late.

C Zach Collins (5%), Chicago Bulls

Once again starting in place of the injured Nikola Vucevic, Collins had one of the best games of his NBA career in Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers. Shooting 8-of-14 from the field, he finished with 21 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two three-pointers in 38 minutes. Not only was this Collins’ first double-double of the season, but the 17 rebounds were a career-high. He has provided top-100 value in nine-cat formats over the past three weeks and is worth streaming as long as Vucevic and Jalen Smith are out.