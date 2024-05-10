 Skip navigation
2024 Diamond League Doha
Kenny Bednarek wins Doha 200m in personal best as Olympic Trials showdown nears
2023 World Wrestling Championships
David Taylor retires from wrestling competition in taking Oklahoma State job
Wells Fargo Championship - Round One
Cut Line: Committees insides of committees to talk to committees

Masters Tournament

The Masters - Round One
Ups and Downs: Players and trends after the 88th Masters
This 88th Masters meant different things for different people. Here’s whose stock is up, and whose is down, after the latest 72 holes around Augusta National.
Golf Streaming Schedule
Image for Regions Tradition - Rd 2
Regions Tradition - Rd 2
live
PGA Tour Champions
Golf Channel
live
Regions Tradition: Rd. 2
PGA Tour Champions
Peacock
Fri, May 10
2:00PM EDT
Wells Fargo Championship - Rd 2
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
Fri, May 10
2:00PM EDT
Wells Fargo Champ: Rd. 2
PGA Tour
Peacock
Fri, May 10
3:00PM EDT
Cognizant Founders Cup: Rd. 2
LPGA Tour
Peacock

Masters Tournament - Final Round
After yet another Masters, Scottie Scheffler’s life is about to get infinitely sweeter
The Masters - Final Round
As Ludvig Åberg’s brilliance indicates, Augusta’s ‘first-timer’s curse’ may soon end
The Masters - Final Round
‘It didn’t feel fair': Max Homa answers honestly (and professionally) about double bogey at Masters
The Masters - Final Round
Masters 2024 prize money: From Scottie Scheffler to Tiger Woods, what they earned
The Masters - Final Round
Masters 2024 recap: Scottie Scheffler wins second green jacket
The Masters - Final Round
Masters Tournament past champions: Year-by-year list of every winner

Latest

scottie.png
Inside Scottie Scheffler’s continual evolution in becoming indisputable mental giant
Coming off his best emotional performance ever, two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler admits that kind of mindset has always been a “constant battle.”
nbc_golf_workday_winningcombv2_240414.jpg
01:05
Amen Corner made big difference in Masters outcome
Scottie Scheffler’s ability to take care of Amen Corner at Augusta National was a big factor in determining the 2024 Masters outcome, where each of the top contenders put down various scores.
nbc_golf_lfmasters_schefflerpress_240414.jpg
21:07
Scheffler: Second Masters win ‘was a battle’
Scottie Scheffler explains how his priorities are set to change after his second Masters victory, why it was important for him to stay aggressive on Sunday and how he’s handling the dominant run he’s on.
nbc_golf_lfmasters_schefflerreax_240414.jpg
02:01
Scheffler became a ‘superstar’ at the Masters
Paul McGinley, Brandel Chamblee and Rich Lerner react to Scottie Scheffler’s “supreme” performance at the Masters, where the world No. 1 lived up to the hype and won his second Masters Tournament.
nbc_golf_workday_shipley_240414.jpg
03:07
Shipley appreciative for Masters round with Tiger
Neal Shipley had quite the weekend at Augusta, becoming the only amateur to make the cut in the 2024 Masters and finishing with a final round alongside Tiger Woods.
nbc_golf_lfmasters_quickquotes2_240414.jpg
02:27
DeChambeau, Morikawa, Homa reflect on Masters
Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa discuss their performances at the 2024 Masters and the lessons they’re taking forward from it.
nbc_golf_lfmasters_quickquotes_240414.jpg
02:36
Masters chasers praise Scheffler’s approach
Ludvig Åberg, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim and Luke List talk about what makes Scottie Scheffler a special player after his second Masters win.
The Masters - Final Round
Rory McIlroy cites Masters as example of how golf thrives with unity
Rory McIlroy said this week at Augusta National is just what golf needed to see.
The Masters - Final Round
Neal Shipley rolled with punches before beating Tiger Woods, becoming Masters low amateur
Shipley, a fifth-year senior at Ohio State, beat Woods by four shots on Sunday at the Masters to finish as low amateur.
The Masters - Final Round
Despite Masters finish, Tiger Woods encouraged and eyeing next three majors
Tiger Woods said he plans to do his homework on the next three major venues.