This 88th Masters meant different things for different people. Here’s whose stock is up, and whose is down, after the latest 72 holes around Augusta National.
Coming off his best emotional performance ever, two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler admits that kind of mindset has always been a “constant battle.”
Scottie Scheffler’s ability to take care of Amen Corner at Augusta National was a big factor in determining the 2024 Masters outcome, where each of the top contenders put down various scores.
Scottie Scheffler explains how his priorities are set to change after his second Masters victory, why it was important for him to stay aggressive on Sunday and how he’s handling the dominant run he’s on.
Paul McGinley, Brandel Chamblee and Rich Lerner react to Scottie Scheffler’s “supreme” performance at the Masters, where the world No. 1 lived up to the hype and won his second Masters Tournament.
Neal Shipley had quite the weekend at Augusta, becoming the only amateur to make the cut in the 2024 Masters and finishing with a final round alongside Tiger Woods.
Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa discuss their performances at the 2024 Masters and the lessons they’re taking forward from it.
Ludvig Åberg, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim and Luke List talk about what makes Scottie Scheffler a special player after his second Masters win.
Rory McIlroy said this week at Augusta National is just what golf needed to see.
Shipley, a fifth-year senior at Ohio State, beat Woods by four shots on Sunday at the Masters to finish as low amateur.
Tiger Woods said he plans to do his homework on the next three major venues.