SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at St. Louis: Haiden Deegan wins sixth championship

Haiden Deegan had one year to defend his 2025 Monster Energy Supercross championship. He needed only seven of nine races to do so at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

With a margin of more than 15 seconds, Deegan cruised to victory in the second East/West Showdown of 2026 to score his second consecutive Supercross title and his sixth in the combined SuperMotocross World Championship. The 250 West riders have one standalone race remaining at Denver, Colorado, in the penultimate round of the season, and they will close with the final Showdown in Salt Lake City.

St. Louis marked Deegan’s sixth win of 2026, although he still claims victory for the Birmingham race in which he was penalized a position for cutting the track.

Deegan now has six championships to his credit after winning the 2023 and 2024 SuperMotocross Playoff titles, and the 2024 and 2025 Pro Motocross titles.

By several accounts, the Eastern division held its own, earning the holeshot, taking two of the three podium spots, and claiming six of the top 10 positions. That was the same type of performance they executed in Birmingham two weeks ago.

Cole Davies was the holeshot winner, and he led the first six laps before getting passed by his teammate, Deegan. While he crossed the finish line in the same position as in Alabama, he was much happier with his riding overall. Davies finished ahead of his principal rival, Seth Hammaker, to cushion the points gap.

Hammaker scored his fifth consecutive podium finish in the 250 division, and with a worst finish of fourth in the season opener in Arlington, Texas, he has plenty of reasons to be happy with his performance. Unfortunately for him, Davies has won three of the last four rounds and is slowly pulling away in the championship.

Nate Thrasher scored his first top-five of 2026 after being the fourth rider to cross under the checkers. Prior to St. Louis, his best result in the 2026 season was a seventh in Daytona. He left Missouri seventh in the championship with a 19-point deficit to fifth-place Coty Schock.

Western divisional racer, Ryder DiFrancesco, rounded out the top five. He is part of an intense three-man battle for second in the championship, with Levi Kitchen six points ahead and Max Anstie only three out of reach.

Kitchen struggled in St. Louis with back pain. Rumors say he will take the final two Supercross rounds off to heal for Pro Motocross, but the team is unlikely to announce anything until the week before Denver.

Here are the 250 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 12 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri:

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Lap and Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Hard Charger Results

Lap Chart:

East Heat

West Heat

250 East SuperMotocross Points

250 West SuperMotocross Points

250 Combined SuperMotocross Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 12 in St Louis:

1. Haiden Deegan (West), Yamaha

2. Cole Davies (East), Yamaha *

3. Seth Hammaker (East), Kawasaki

4. Nate Thrasher, (East) Yamaha

5. Ryder DiFrancesco (West), Husqvarna

6. Daxton Bennick (East), Husqvarna

7. Levi Kitchen (West), Kawasaki

8. Devin Simonson (East), Yamaha

9. Nicholas Romano (East), Kawasaki

10. Max Vohland (West), Yamaha

11. Coty Schock (East), Yamaha

12. Henry Miller (East), Kawasaki

13. Derek Kelley (East), Kawasaki

14. Hunter Yoder, (West) Yamaha

15. Max Anstie (West), Yamaha

16. Caden Dudney (East), Yamaha

17. Joshua Varize (West), Kawasaki

18. Parker Ross (West), Yamaha

19. Lux Turner (West), Yamaha

20. Luke Clout (East), Kawasaki

21. Brandon Ray (West), Triumph

22. Kyle Peters (East), Kawasaki

* Holeshot

2026 Supercross Results

Anaheim 1 450 Results | 250W Results

San Diego 450 Results | 250W Results

Anaheim 2 450 Results | 250W Results

Houston 450 Results | 250W Results

Glendale 450 Results | 250W Results

Seattle 450 Results | 250W Results

Arlington 450 Results | 250E Results

Daytona 450 Results | 250E Results

Indianapolis 450 Results | 250E Results

Birmingham 450 Results | 250 E/W Results

