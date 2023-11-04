Watch Now
Analyzing Kuchar's turbulent Round 3 at WWT Champ.
The Golf Central crew discusses Matt Kuchar's performance after the third round of the World Technology Championship.
Up Next
Van Rooyen has ‘a lot to play for’ at WWT Champ.
Van Rooyen has 'a lot to play for' at WWT Champ.
The Golf Central crew review Erik Van Rooyen's third round at the World Wide Technology Championship and the additional 'inward pressure' playing with thoughts of a sick friend back home.
Villegas’ ‘tough’ work paying off at WWT Champ.
Villegas' 'tough' work paying off at WWT Champ.
Camilo Villegas is happy to see his 'tough' work paying off as co-leader of the World Wide Technology Championship, and the Golf Central crew discuss how he will push his competitors in the final round.
Analyzing Kuchar’s turbulent Round 3 at WWT Champ.
Analyzing Kuchar's turbulent Round 3 at WWT Champ.
The Golf Central crew discusses Matt Kuchar's performance after the third round of the World Technology Championship.
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ, Rd. 3
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ, Rd. 3
Watch the action from Round 3 of the World Wide Technology Championship, hosted at El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante.
Kuchar: ‘Playing really good golf’ at WWT Champ.
Kuchar: 'Playing really good golf' at WWT Champ.
Matt Kuchar discusses his roller-coaster performance in Round three of the World Wide Technology Championship, highlighting why he 'really likes the state of his game' and what's next.
Kuchar’s quadruple bogey on No. 15 at WWT Champ.
Kuchar's quadruple bogey on No. 15 at WWT Champ.
Leading by six at the World Wide Technology Championship, Matt Kuchar recorded a quadruple bogey in a late collapse that saw him fall into a tie for the lead.
Kuchar’s ‘steady’ approach leading to WWT success
Kuchar's 'steady' approach leading to WWT success
Matt Kuchar breaks down what worked for him at the World Wide Technology Championship in Round 2, explaining why he's felt 'good for a while' with his game and how he has ownership of his path to success.
Åberg lays out keys for Round 3 at WWT Champ.
Åberg lays out keys for Round 3 at WWT Champ.
Ludvig Åberg discusses his Round 2 performance at the World Wide Technology Championship and looks ahead to the weekend, highlighting what he needs to do to move up the leaderboard.
Hickok: Controlling ‘all facets’ of my game at WWT
Hickok: Controlling 'all facets' of my game at WWT
Kramer Hickok looks back at his play so far at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he says he's been making the game as easy as possible for himself ahead of the weekend.
‘Good ball striking’ key for Suh in WWT Round 2
'Good ball striking' key for Suh in WWT Round 2
Justin Suh reflects on what worked well for him in Round 2 play at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, highlighting his ball striking, what's next this weekend and more.
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ, Rd. 2
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ, Rd. 2
Watch the action from Round 2 of the World Wide Technology Championship, hosted at El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante.