Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 4

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers
Seattle Mariners release veteran outfielder Mitch Haniger
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Indiana at South Carolina
Hall, Kitts rally top-seeded South Carolina to Sweet 16 in 64-53 March Madness win over Indiana
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Baylor at Duke
Proctor, Flagg help No. 1 seed Duke beat Baylor 89-66 to reach Sweet 16 of March Madness

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hovlandreax_250323.jpg
How Hovland made it back into the winner’s circle
nbc_nas_cupmiami_250323.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead
nbc_golf_hovlandsound_250323.jpg
Hovland ‘did not believe’ he could win the Valspar

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers
Seattle Mariners release veteran outfielder Mitch Haniger
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Indiana at South Carolina
Hall, Kitts rally top-seeded South Carolina to Sweet 16 in 64-53 March Madness win over Indiana
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Baylor at Duke
Proctor, Flagg help No. 1 seed Duke beat Baylor 89-66 to reach Sweet 16 of March Madness

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hovlandreax_250323.jpg
How Hovland made it back into the winner’s circle
nbc_nas_cupmiami_250323.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead
nbc_golf_hovlandsound_250323.jpg
Hovland ‘did not believe’ he could win the Valspar

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 4

March 23, 2025 06:04 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth round of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship from the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.
Up Next
nbc_golf_hovlandsound_250323.jpg
2:41
Hovland ‘did not believe’ he could win the Valspar
Now Playing
nbc_golf_billyshot_250323.jpg
0:32
Righty Horschel hits insane lefty shot at Valspar
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_250322.jpg
1:33
Thomas in contention at Valspar after big Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valsparrd3_250322.jpg
9:37
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valspar_round2hl_250321.jpg
12:12
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valspar_fiskace_250321.jpg
1:41
Fisk fires an ace on No. 17 at the Valspar
Now Playing
SmylieNovak.jpg
3:56
Novak, Smylie call chaotic sequence at Copperhead
Now Playing
higgs_site.jpg
2:01
Higgs’ ugly 14th is second straight triple bogey
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valsparrd1_250320.jpg
12:25
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kizzireputter_250320.jpg
0:39
Touchback! Kizzire punts, bends putter after miss
Now Playing