Watch Now
MacIntyre displays short game in RBC Canadian Open
Robert MacIntyre was money on and around the green in the RBC Canadian Open, leading to a one-stroke victory at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ontario for his first PGA Tour win.
Up Next
MacIntyre displays short game in RBC Canadian Open
MacIntyre displays short game in RBC Canadian Open
Robert MacIntyre was money on and around the green in the RBC Canadian Open, leading to a one-stroke victory at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ontario for his first PGA Tour win.
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Final Round
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Final Round
Look back at the biggest moments and best shots from the final round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.
MacIntyre: First PGA Tour win ‘means everything’
MacIntyre: First PGA Tour win 'means everything'
In a candid conversation with Rex Hoggard, Robert MacIntyre describes his emotions after winning his first PGA Tour title and how his family support primed him for success.
Rory posts 65 on Moving Day in RBC Canadian Open
Rory posts 65 on Moving Day in RBC Canadian Open
Rory McIlroy's "topsy-turvy" RBC Canadian Open continued on Saturday with a 5-under 65 on Moving Day, presented by Penske.
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 3
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 3
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from Round 3 of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 2
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 2
Look back at the best shots and moments from Round 2 action at the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.
McIlroy discusses Round 1 at RBC Canadian Open
McIlroy discusses Round 1 at RBC Canadian Open
Rory McIlroy chats with Rex Hoggard about his -4 showing in Round 1 of the RBC Canadian Open, where he's currently tied for sixth place on the leaderboard.
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 1 of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.
Scheffler’s lawyer addressees the media
Scheffler's lawyer addressees the media
Scottie Scheffler's lawyer, Steven Romines, says the world No. 1 wants to "move on" after all charges against his client were dropped following an incident with police at the PGA Championship.
McIlroy: ‘I’ve been playing well’ this season
McIlroy: 'I've been playing well' this season
Rory McIroy speaks with Rex Hoggard to discuss his season thus far, explaining how he's been playing his way into form going into the RBC Canadian Open.
Scheffler charges dropped by Louisville prosecutor
Scheffler charges dropped by Louisville prosecutor
Todd Lewis, Rex Hoggard and Brandel Chamblee share why it's not surprising that all charges against Scottie Scheffler stemming from a May 17 incident at the PGA Championship were dropped and a best-case scenario for all.