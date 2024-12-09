Watch Now
Hopkins backs into the end zone for Chiefs TD
Patrick Mahomes hits DeAndre Hopkins with a nine-yard pass and the WR backs into the end zone to extend the Chiefs’ lead to 13-0 late in the second quarter against the Chargers.
Herbert finds wide-open Johnston to take the lead
Justin Herbert shows patience in the pocket before feeding Quentin Johnston a four-yard touchdown pass to put the Chargers up 14-13 after the extra point in the third quarter.
Edwards muscles into the end zone for first LAC TD
Gus Edwards gives the Chargers a spark by barreling through traffic for L.A.’s first points of the game, cutting the Chiefs’ lead to 13-7 after the extra point in the third quarter.
Kornacki shows how Week 14 changed NFC West race
Steve Kornacki gives the numbers for how Week 14 delivered a big hit to the Cardinals' NFC West chances and explains the state of the race between them, the Seahawks, the Rams and the 49ers.
NFC South clinching probabilities with Kornacki
Steve Kornacki looks at the NFC South and shows why the Falcons still have a chance to secure the division title despite their recent lack of success.
Heyward eager for ‘state championship’ v. Eagles
Mike Florio reports on his conversation with Cam Heyward, who said the Steelers simply executed better this time against Jameis Winston and that he's looking forward to a Week 15 "state championship" against the Eagles.
Belichick ‘very surprised’ by lack of NFL interest
Mike Florio dives into the latest buzz surrounding Bill Belichick’s future in football, explaining why the legendary coach could consider UNC’s top job given the lack of NFL interest.
Kornacki breaks down stats behind Chiefs’ record
Steve Kornacki takes a deep dive into how the Chiefs have earned their 11-1 record, including a look at their victories with less than a 50% probability to win in the fourth quarter and more.
Darnold soaked in ‘pure passion, pure joy’ of win
Sam Darnold opens up about what made the Vikings' Week 14 win over the Falcons so special, after the QB racked up five touchdowns in a career day.
Tua: ‘This isn’t the same Dolphins’
Tua Tagovailoa explains how the Dolphins tapped into a "prove it" mentality late to force OT and ultimately defeat the Jets 32-26.
Darnold FaceTimes after career day vs. Cousins
Chris Simms calls up Sam Darnold to unpack how the Vikings offense has become so versatile with different threats beyond Justin Jefferson, how Kevin O'Connell has empowered QBs to shine and more.
Wilson: Tomlin may be best coach in all of sports
Russell Wilson commends the Steelers' leadership, from veteran players to Mike Tomlin's passion to win, after Pittsburgh defeated the Browns 27-14 in Week 14.
Target Tucker, Westbrook-Ikhine Week 14 prop bets
The Fantasy Football Pregame crew pitches their favorite prop bets to Matthew Berry, including Tre Tucker recording over 40 receiving yards for the Raiders in their Sunday afternoon game against the Buccaneers.