Iwobi tucks away Fulham's opener against Everton
Emile Smith Rowe's dazzling run sets up Alex Iwobi outside the box, where the former Toffee guides his effort into the corner of the Everton goal to give Fulham a 1-0 lead at Goodison Park.
Beto heads Everton level against Fulham
Everton's super-sub Beto saves the day for the Toffees as he heads his side level in stoppage time against Fulham at Goodison Park.
Mbeumo’s brace makes it 4-3 for Brentford
Bryan Mbeumo's cross ends up in the back of the net to give Brentford a 4-3 lead against Ipswich Town late in the second half at the Gtech.
Delap’s equalizer makes it 3-3 against Brentford
The Tractor Boys storm back thanks to Liam Delap's lovely finish at the front post to make it 3-3 against Brentford at the Gtech.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Wolves Matchweek 9
Brighon thought they had secured all three points after Evan Ferguson made it 2-0, but Wolves refused to accept defeat and pulled off a furious comeback to snatch a point at the Amex.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Ipswich Town MWK 9
Relive the seven-goal thriller at the Gtech as 10-man Ipswich Town nearly salvaged a point in a heroic effort, but Brentford would not be denied en route to picking up all three points in Matchweek 9.
Extended HLs: Villa v. Bournemouth Matchweek 9
Ross Barkley's goal seemed to be enough for Aston Villa to earn all three points against Bournemouth, but Evanilson's 96th-minute equalizer stunned the Villa Park faithful in a thrilling draw in Matchweek 9.
Ipswich Town’s Clarke sent off against Brentford
Ipswich Town go down to 10 men after Harry Clarke picks up his second yellow card of the match against Brentford at the Gtech.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Southampton Matchweek 9
Erling Haaland's early go-ahead goal turned out to be the difference on the day for Manchester City in a narrow 1-0 win over Southampton at the Etihad.
Evanilson heads Bournemouth level v. Aston Villa
The Cherries salvage a point against Aston Villa thanks to Evanilson's 96th-minute header at Villa Park.
Cunha makes it 2-2 for Wolves against Brighton
Matheus Cunha sends the travelling Wolves supporters into hysterics with a stoppage-time equalizer to make it 2-2 against Brighton at the Amex.
Ait-Nouri gets Wolves on the board v. Brighton
Wolves won't go down without a fight as Rayan Ait-Nouri pulls one back late against Brighton at the Amex.