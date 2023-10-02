Watch Now
Broja's deflection gives Chelsea 2-0 lead
Armando Broja's press pays off in a big way as he redirects Tim Ream's clearance into the back of the net go give Chelsea a shock 2-0 lead over Fulham after 19 minutes.
Mudryk gives Chelsea early 1-0 lead against Fulham
Mykhailo Mudryk gets Chelsea off and running at Craven Cottage as the Blues take an early 1-0 lead over Fulham.
Analyzing Chelsea’s glaring issues going forward
Robbie Mustoe and Danny Higginbotham hit the tactics board to break down where things have been going wrong in transition for Chelsea, and how it directly impacts their ability to score.
Ornstein: Pochettino not under pressure at Chelsea
David Ornstein details the current state of Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino, and explains why the Blues manager is not under any immediate pressure despite a lackluster start to the season.
Liverpool seek VAR audio from Tottenham loss
David Ornstein reports the latest on Liverpool's controversial loss to Tottenham due to "human error" with VAR, and breaks down the next steps the Reds are taking to get clarity on the situation.
McGinn ‘was outstanding’ for Villa v. Brighton
Robbie Mustoe explains why John McGinn is his underappreciated performer of the week following Aston Villa's resounding 6-1 win over Brighton.
Edwards silences Luton Town’s critics with win
Robbie Earle explains why Luton Town manager Rob Edwards is his underappreciated performer of the week following Luton Town's first-ever Premier League victory.
Lowe Down: Aston Villa’s ceiling ‘is very high’
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Robbie Mustoe's biggest questions from Matchweek 7, including Aston Villa's potential to win silverware, Erik ten Hag's future with Man United, and the future of VAR.
PL Update: 10-men Forest salvage draw v. Brentford
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap Sunday's action in the Premier League, where 10-men Nottingham Forest battle back to draw against Brentford at City Ground despite some controversial officiating.
Frank: Brentford ‘clearly should’ve won’ v. Forest
Brentford manager Thomas Frank reflects on his side's draw against 10-men Nottingham Forest and discusses his issues with the officiating on the day.
Turner: ‘I’m glad VAR didn’t intervene’ on foul
Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps to recap his side's draw against Brentford and discuss the controversial no-call in his penalty box.
Did Turner get away with potential penalty?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap Nottingham Forest's draw with Brentford and debate over the controversial no-call where Matt Turner brought down Yoane Wissa in the box.