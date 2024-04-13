Watch Now
Fernandes equalizes for Man United v. Bournemouth
Bruno Fernandes gives Manchester United a lifeline in an otherwise dominant first half from the Cherries to make it 1-1 at the Vitality.
Up Next
Kluivert blasts Bournemouth in front of Man United
Kluivert blasts Bournemouth in front of Man United
The Cherries get back in front thanks to Justin Kluivert's powerful shot from inside the box to give Bournemouth a 2-1 lead over Manchester United at the Vitality.
Solanke powers Bournemouth in front of Man United
Solanke powers Bournemouth in front of Man United
Dominic Solanke outmuscles the Manchester United defense and buries his shot past Andre Onana to give the Cherries a 1-0 lead at the Vitality.
Extended HLs: Manchester City v. Luton Town MWK 33
Extended HLs: Manchester City v. Luton Town MWK 33
Relive Manchester City's 5-1 rout of Luton Town, where goals from Erling Haaland, Mateo Kovacic, and Jeremy Doku helped guide the defending champions to victory at the Etihad.
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Brighton Matchweek 33
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Brighton Matchweek 33
Burnley struck first in the second half and looked like securing a huge victory in their fight against relegation, but an abysmal error allowed Brighton back into the match as both sides settled for a draw at Turf Moor.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Sheffield United MWK 33
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Sheffield United MWK 33
Look back on Brentford's comfortable 2-0 win over Sheffield United, where the Bees go seven points clear of the relegation zone in Matchweek 33.
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Wolves MWK 33
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Wolves MWK 33
Relive Nottingham Forest's four-goal thriller against Wolves, where both sides share the spoils in an end-to-end draw at the City Ground.
Gvardiol’s rocket makes it 5-1 for Manchester City
Gvardiol's rocket makes it 5-1 for Manchester City
Josko Gvardiol's right-footed strike finds the top corner as Manchester City takes a commanding 5-1 lead over Luton Town at the Etihad.
Onyeka doubles Brentford’s lead v. Blades
Onyeka doubles Brentford's lead v. Blades
Frank Onyeka buries his effort into the bottom corner of the net to give Brentford a 2-0 lead against Sheffield United late in the second half at the Gtech.
Doku dazzles to make it 4-1 for Man City
Doku dazzles to make it 4-1 for Man City
Jeremy Doku shows off his dribbling skills as he slots home Manchester City's fourth against Luton Town at the Etihad.
Barkley pulls one back for Luton Town v. Man City
Barkley pulls one back for Luton Town v. Man City
Ross Barkley slots home Luton Town's first goal of the match to reduce Manchester City's lead to 3-1 against Luton Town at the Etihad.
Muric’s howler puts Brighton level against Burnley
Muric's howler puts Brighton level against Burnley
A monumental error from Arijanet Muric puts Brighton on level terms against Burnley late in the second half at Turf Moor.