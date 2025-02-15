Watch Now
Can Man City go on a run after routing Newcastle?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to a surprising early slate of results in Matchweek 25, including Manchester City's dominant win over Newcastle.
Moyes grades Everton’s performance v. Palace
Everton manager David Moyes reacts to his side's 2-1 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 25.
Beto, Tarkowski proud of effort v. Crystal Palace
Everton's Beto and captain James Tarkowski speak to the media following their 2-1 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
PL Update: Arsenal edge past Leicester City
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze a busy Saturday slate in Matchweek 25, including Arsenal's win at Leicester City, Omar Marmoush's hat-trick against Newcastle, and Everton's dramatic win over Palace.
Can Man United get past Spurs without Diallo?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard preview Manchester United's showdown with Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as both teams battle through injuries in Matchweek 25.
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Everton MWK 25
Take a look back on the full-match highlights from Everton's trip to Selhurst Park to battle Crystal Palace in Matchweek 25.
Moyes’ ‘stubborn’ Everton show grit against Palace
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard discuss Everton's impressive 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 25.
Alcaraz fires Everton in front of Crystal Palace
Everton's new signing Carlos Alcaraz delivers as he strikes the Toffees 2-1 in front of Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Mateta brings Crystal Palace level v. Everton
Everton's lead doesn't last long as Jean-Philippe Mateta fires Crystal Palace back on level terms just two minutes into the second half.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Ipswich Town MWK 25
Look back on all the action from Ipswich Town's trip to Villa Park to take on Unai Emery's Aston Villa in Matchweek 25.
Beto blasts Everton ahead of Crystal Palace
Everton take the lead at Selhurst Park as Beto buries his effort into the back of the net to make it 1-0 for the Toffees against Crystal Palace.
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Bournemouth MWK 25
Don't miss any of the action from Bournemouth's visit to St. Mary's, where the Cherries took on the Saints in Matchweek 25.