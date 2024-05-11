Watch Now
Chelsea going 'in the right direction'
Rebecca Lowe and Tim Howard react to Chelsea's comeback win over Nottingham Forest and discuss the team's form under Mauricio Pochettino to end the season.
PL Update: Man City oust Fulham; Burnley relegated
Rebecca Lowe and Tim Howard recap Saturday's slate of action, including Manchester City's 4-0 drubbing of Fulham, Chelsea's comeback against Forest, Burnley's relegation fate, and more.
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Chelsea MWK 37
Relive Chelsea's five-goal thriller against Nottingham Forest, where Chelsea managed to delay Forest's celebrations by a week as they remain in the relegation fight after a 3-2 loss to the Blues in Matchweek 37.
Jackson heads Chelsea 3-2 in front of Forest
Reece James' cross finds a wide open Nicolas Jackson, who heads in Chelsea's go-ahead goal against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Sterling’s curler puts Chelsea level v. Forest
Raheem Sterling gets the Blues back on level terms just minutes after being subbed on with a lovely curling effort into the bottom corner of the net to make it 2-2 at the City Ground.
Hudson-Odoi curls in go-ahead goal v. Chelsea
Callum Hudson-Odoi gets revenge against his former team as he curls in his effort into the bottom corner of the goal to put Nottingham Forest 2-1 ahead of Chelsea at the City Ground.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Brighton Matchweek 37
Brighton struck first, but Newcastle roared back to secure a point in a hard-fought draw at St. James' Park in Matchweek 37.
Boly heads Nottingham Forest level against Chelsea
Just minutes after conceding to Chelsea, Nottingham Forest is back on level terms thanks to Willy Boly's header in the first half at the City Ground.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Brentford MWK 37
Yoane Wissa came off the bench and became Brentford's hero with a 95th-minute winner against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in Matchweek 37.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Crystal Palace MWK 37
Oliver Glasner's hot start to life at Crystal Palace continues as his side tamed Wolves in a 3-1 win at the Molineux in Matchweek 37.
Mudryk guides Chelsea in front of Forest
Cole Palmer's picture-perfect ball finds Mykhailo Mudryk in stride, and the Ukrainian winger makes no mistake tucking away Chelsea's opener against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Burnley relegated after 2-1 loss to Tottenham
Rebecca Lowe and Tim Howard discuss Burnley's relegation from the Premier League in their first season back in England's top-flight division since Vincent Kompany became manager after a 2-1 loss to Tottenham.