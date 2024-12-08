Watch Now
Palmer's penalty makes it 2-2 for Chelsea v. Spurs
Moises Caicedo is brought down inside the box for a penalty, where Cole Palmer coolly tucks away Chelsea's equalizer against Spurs.
Up Next
Palmer’s Panenka makes it 4-2 for Chelsea v. Spurs
Palmer's Panenka makes it 4-2 for Chelsea v. Spurs
Are you serious, Cole Palmer? Chelsea's star makes no mistake from the penalty spot after drawing the penalty to give his side a 4-2 lead over Spurs.
Fernandez rockets Chelsea 3-2 in front of Spurs
Fernandez rockets Chelsea 3-2 in front of Spurs
Cole Palmer dazzles before his cross deflects into the path of Enzo Fernandez, where the Argentinian midfielder buries his volley into the bottom corner to give Chelsea the lead over Spurs.
Sancho pulls one back for Chelsea v. Spurs
Sancho pulls one back for Chelsea v. Spurs
Chelsea get on the board at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Jadon Sancho rockets his effort from the edge of the box into the bottom corner of the Spurs goal.
Kulusevski slots home Spurs’ second v. Chelsea
Kulusevski slots home Spurs' second v. Chelsea
Another slip by Marc Cucurella opens the door for Dejan Kulusevski to blasts Spurs 2-0 in front of Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Solanke blasts Tottenham Hotspur ahead of Chelsea
Solanke blasts Tottenham Hotspur ahead of Chelsea
A slip by Marc Cucurella allows Brennan Johnson the time and space to pick out Dominic Solanke, who drills his effort past Robert Sanchez to give Spurs an early lead against Cheslea.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Arsenal Matchweek 15
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Arsenal Matchweek 15
Look back on full-match highlights from Arsenal's draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 15
Extended HLs: Ipswich Town v. Bournemouth MWK 15
Extended HLs: Ipswich Town v. Bournemouth MWK 15
Ipswich Town took an early lead, but Bournemouth refused to go down without a fight and mounted a late second-half comeback to steal all three points at Portman Road in Matchweek 15.
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Brighton MWK 15
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Brighton MWK 15
Relive Leicester City's thrilling comeback from two goals down late in the second half to salvage a point against Brighton at the King Power Stadium in Matchweek 15.
Arsenal lack ruthlessness in draw with Fulham
Arsenal lack ruthlessness in draw with Fulham
Rebecca Lowe, Gary Neville, and Tim Howard share their thoughts on Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 15.
Ouattara’s 94th-minute goal gives Cherries lead
Ouattara's 94th-minute goal gives Cherries lead
Dango Ouattara is Bournemouth's hero at Portman Road as he scores in the 94th minute to secure all three points for his side against Ipswich Town.
Saliba puts Arsenal level against Fulham
Saliba puts Arsenal level against Fulham
The Gunners work their set piece magic again as William Saliba nets their equalizer against Fulham in the second half at Craven Cottage.