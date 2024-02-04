Watch Now
Cunha's brace gives Wolves 3-1 lead over Chelsea
Pedro Neto outruns the entire Chelsea defense and sets up Matheus Cunha for his second goal of the match to give Wolves a two-goal cushion over the Blues at Stamford Bridge.
Billing sent off for stamp on Hudson-Odoi
Bournemouth's Philip Billing receives a straight red card for his reckless challenge on Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi at the Vitality.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Forest Matchweek 23
Bournemouth struck first early in the first half, but a wonderful strike from Callum Hudson-Odoi was enough for Nottingham Forest to earn a share of the points with the Cherries at Vitality Stadium.
Extended HLs: Man United v. West Ham Matchweek 23
Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring for Manchester United before Alejandro Garnacho's brace helped secure three points for the Red Devils against West Ham at Old Trafford.
Silva’s header gives Chelsea hope late v. Wolves
Thiago Silva rises up and scores from the set piece to reduce Chelsea's deficit to 4-2 against Wolves in the second half at Stamford Bridge.
Cunha’s hat-trick gives Wolves 4-1 lead v. Chelsea
Matheus Cunha converts from the penalty spot to complete his hat-trick and gives Wolves an impressive 4-1 lead against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Garnacho makes it 3-0 for Man United v. West Ham
Alejandro Garnacho gets his brace as Manchester United take a commanding 3-0 lead over West Ham in the second half at Old Trafford.
Garnacho doubles Man United’s lead v. West Ham
Alejandro Garnacho's left-footed strike takes a deflection and finds the back of the net to give Manchester United a 2-0 lead over West Ham at Old Trafford.
Hudson-Odoi puts Forest level v. Bournemouth
Callum Hudson-Odoi guides his shot into the bottom corner of the Bournemouth goal to put Nottingham Forest on level terms right before halftime at the Vitality.
Disasi’s own goal gives Wolves 2-1 lead v. Chelsea
Rayan Ait-Nouri's effort takes another wicked deflection, this time off Axel Disasi, and finds the back of the net to give Wolves a 2-1 lead over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Kluivert taps in Bournemouth’s opener v. Forest
Justin Kluivert gets a boot on the ball at the far post to give the Cherries an early lead against Nottingham Forest at Vitality Stadium.
Hojlund drills Man United in front of West Ham
Rasmus Hojlund celebrates his 21st birthday with a goal as he powers Manchester United in front of West Ham at Old Trafford.