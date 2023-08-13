Watch Now
Díaz opens scoring for Liverpool against Chelsea
A brilliant pass from Mohamed Salah finds Luis Diaz, who slots home Liverpool's go-ahead goal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Disasi brings Chelsea level against Liverpool
Axel Disasi scores on his Premier League debut to give Chelsea a lifeline against Liverpool in the first half at Stamford Bridge.
Extended Highlights: Brentford 2, Tottenham 2
Relive the four-goal thriller between Brentford and Tottenham during the opening weekend of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.
Royal’s strike brings Tottenham level v. Brentford
Emerson Royal's vicious strike from outside the box ties things up for Tottenham against Brentford in the first half.
Wissa’s deflected shot puts Brentford in front
Yoane Wissa's shot deflects off a Tottenham defender into the back of the net to give Brentford an early 2-1 lead over Spurs.
Mbeumo’s penalty brings Brentford level with Spurs
Following a VAR review, Bryan Mbeumo cooly takes the penalty and scores to tie things up for Brentford against Tottenham.
Romero heads Tottenham in front of Brentford
Right before he was substituted, Cristian Romero gets on the receiving end of James Maddison's set piece to put Tottenham 1-0 ahead of Brentford.
How will Tottenham spend Kane transfer funds?
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe at the desk to break down Tottenham's plan in the transfer window now that Harry Kane is with Bayern Munich.
Will Liverpool miss out on both Caicedo and Lavia?
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe at the desk to provide the latest updates on Moises Caicedo's and Romeo Lavia's futures as both players are linked to Liverpool and Chelsea.
Emery: Newcastle ‘deserved’ to beat Aston Villa
Unai Emery assesses Aston Villa's 5-1 loss to Newcastle United to open their 2023-24 Premier League campaign and discusses Tyrone Mings injury.
McGinn: Newcastle ‘by far the better team’
John McGinn recaps Aston Villa's 5-1 loss to Newcastle Untied and explains how his side will move forward.
PL Update: Newcastle United upend Aston Villa
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps review all of the action from Saturday's slate of Premier League action, including Newcastle United's dominant performance against Aston Villa and Brighton's 4-1 win over Luton Town.