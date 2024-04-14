Everton could get 'another point deduction'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Qualifying
What to watch for in NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway
NHL: Arizona Coyotes at Edmonton Oilers
Report: Coyotes sale to Utah Jazz owner expected next week, Arizona to get expansion team
SX 2024 Rd 13 Cooper Webb leaning over.jpg
Cooper Webb wins Foxborough Supercross; ties Jett Lawrence in championship points
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mumanagement_240414.jpg
Ten Hag’s Man Utd future remains ‘in the balance’
nbc_sx_250recap_240413.jpg
Deegan earns ‘incredible’ win in Foxborough
nbc_sx_450recap_240413.jpg
Webb reminded everyone ‘what a fighter he is’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Qualifying
What to watch for in NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway
NHL: Arizona Coyotes at Edmonton Oilers
Report: Coyotes sale to Utah Jazz owner expected next week, Arizona to get expansion team
SX 2024 Rd 13 Cooper Webb leaning over.jpg
Cooper Webb wins Foxborough Supercross; ties Jett Lawrence in championship points
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mumanagement_240414.jpg
Ten Hag’s Man Utd future remains ‘in the balance’
nbc_sx_250recap_240413.jpg
Deegan earns ‘incredible’ win in Foxborough
nbc_sx_450recap_240413.jpg
Webb reminded everyone ‘what a fighter he is’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Everton could get 'another point deduction'

April 14, 2024 08:40 AM
David Ornstein joins Ahmed Fareed to discuss Everton's latest two-point deduction in the Premier League, but explains why the Toffees' troubles are far from over.
Up Next
nbc_pl_mumanagement_240414.jpg
3:02
Ten Hag’s Man Utd future remains ‘in the balance’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_240413.jpg
6:04
PL Update: Man City rout Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_titlerace_240413.jpg
1:54
Man City lead title race over Liverpool, Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_bouvmuanalysis_240413.jpg
1:35
Man United fans should be ‘very disappointed’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bouvmuhilites_240413.jpg
12:58
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Man United MWK 33
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mufernandes2ndgoal_240413.jpg
1:00
Fernandes makes it 2-2 for Man United v. Cherries
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kluivertgoalv2_240413.jpg
1:08
Kluivert blasts Bournemouth in front of Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mufernandesgoal_240413.jpg
1:26
Fernandes equalizes for Man United v. Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bousolankegoal_240413.jpg
1:55
Solanke powers Bournemouth in front of Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcvluthilites_240413.jpg
11:48
Extended HLs: Manchester City v. Luton Town MWK 33
Now Playing
nbc_pl_burbha_240413.jpg
10:08
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Brighton Matchweek 33
Now Playing
nbc_pl_breshu_240413.jpg
9:32
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Sheffield United MWK 33
Now Playing