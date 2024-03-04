Watch Now
Every touch: Son leads Spurs in Palace comeback
Heung-min Son showed off his creative prowess against Crystal Palace and sealed Tottenham's come-from-behind victory with a late goal.
Up Next
Every touch: Foden shines in Manchester derby win
Every touch: Foden shines in Manchester derby win
Relive every touch from Phil Foden's influential performance, as the Manchester City academy graduate bagged a brace to inspire their derby comeback against Manchester United.
Every touch: Wilson paces Fulham to impressive win
Every touch: Wilson paces Fulham to impressive win
Harry Wilson supplied a goal and an assist while securing a clean sheet for Fulham in the Cottagers' comprehensive 3-0 win over Brighton.
Every touch: Mac Allister creates Liverpool winner
Every touch: Mac Allister creates Liverpool winner
Alexis Mac Allister operated masterfully as Liverpool's No. 10 against Nottingham Forest, including a perfect cross that led to their dramatic stoppage-time triumph at the City Ground.
Ruben Dias: Phil Foden ‘has always been special’
Ruben Dias: Phil Foden 'has always been special'
Ruben Dias reflects on Manchester City's 3-1 triumph over Manchester United and hails derby hero Phil Foden.
Lowe Down: Is Watkins the PL player of the season?
Lowe Down: Is Watkins the PL player of the season?
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's and Robbie Mustoe's biggest questions from Matchweek 27, including Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United, Chelsea fan booing Mauricio Pochettino, and more.
PL Update: Foden’s magic too much for Man United
PL Update: Foden's magic too much for Man United
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap Sunday's slate of action including Bournemouth's 2-0 win over Burnley and Manchester City's comeback victory against Manchester United at the Etihad.
Foden: Win v. Man United ‘means everything to me’
Foden: Win v. Man United 'means everything to me'
Phil Foden and Kyle Walker react to Manchester City's 3-1 comeback victory against Manchester United at the Etihad in Matchweek 27.
Foden ‘the best player’ in the Premier League
Foden 'the best player' in the Premier League
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reflects on his side's 3-1 win over Manchester United and shares his thoughts on Phil Foden's performance on the night.
Ten Hag disappointed in loss to Manchester City
Ten Hag disappointed in loss to Manchester City
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag shares his thoughts on his side allowing Manchester City to come back from a goal down to win 3-1 at the Etihad.
Fernandes credits City’s quality in comeback win
Fernandes credits City's quality in comeback win
Bruno Fernandes speaks to the media following Manchester United's 3-1 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad in Matchweek 27.
‘Superstar’ Foden leads Man City past Man United
'Superstar' Foden leads Man City past Man United
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Manchester City's comeback win against Manchester United and praise Phil Foden's development into one of Pep Guardiola's star players.