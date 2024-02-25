Watch Now
Examining Watkins' 'special' movement
Tim Howard hits the tactics board to take a deep dive into Ollie Watkins' off-ball movement for Aston Villa, and examines how Watkins is able to create space and create chances under Unai Emery's tutelage.
Up Next
PL Update: Wolves edge past Sheffield United
PL Update: Wolves edge past Sheffield United
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Wolves' narrow 1-0 victory against Sheffield United at the Molineux in Matchweek 26.
Lemina praises Sarabia’s performance v. Blades
Lemina praises Sarabia's performance v. Blades
Mario Lemina and Pablo Sarabia speak to the media following Wolves' 1-0 win over Sheffield United at the Molineux.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Blades Matchweeek 26
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Blades Matchweeek 26
Relive Wolves' tussle with Sheffield United in Matchweek 26, where Pablo Sarabia's header in the first half was enough to guide Wolves to victory at the Molineux.
Sarabia heads Wolves in front of Sheffield United
Sarabia heads Wolves in front of Sheffield United
Sheffield United's strong start to the first half is spoiled by Pablo Sarabia's powerful header to give Wolves a 1-0 lead over the Blades at the Molineux.
Report: Liverpool interested in Nagelsmann
Report: Liverpool interested in Nagelsmann
David Ornstein joins Ahmed Fareed to discuss the latest news regarding Liverpool's search for a new sporting director, and their search of a new manager this summer.
Neto ‘attracting a lot of interest’ from PL clubs
Neto 'attracting a lot of interest' from PL clubs
David Ornstein joins Ahmed Fareed to discuss Pedro Neto's future at Wolves as his stellar season under Gary O'Neil continues to attract headlines and interest from other Premier League clubs.
PL Update: Arsenal demolish Newcastle
PL Update: Arsenal demolish Newcastle
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard recap an action-packed Saturday slate, including Arsenal's rout of Newcastle, Fulham's upset at Old Trafford, Manchester City's win over Bournemouth, and more.
Is Newcastle’s season ‘slipping away?’
Is Newcastle's season 'slipping away?'
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard discuss the bigger picture at Newcastle United following an embarrassing 4-1 loss to Arsenal.
Howe: ‘Bad mistakes’ punished Newcastle v. Arsenal
Howe: 'Bad mistakes' punished Newcastle v. Arsenal
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe explains what went wrong for his side in a 4-1 blowout loss to Arsenal in Matchweek 26.
Glasner reacts to first win as Palace manager
Glasner reacts to first win as Palace manager
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner shares his thoughts on his side's performance in a 3-0 win against Burnley in his first match in charge of the Eagles.
Ten Hag: Man United ‘should have’ beat Fulham
Ten Hag: Man United 'should have' beat Fulham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sounds off following his side's 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Old Trafford.