MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers
The wait is almost over for suspended Panthers defenseman Ekblad, who is raring to return
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning
Landeskog to play in second straight game with AHL’s Eagles as he mounts NHL comeback

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_freemanintvv2_250412.jpg
Freeman: Notre Dame must ‘focus on improvement’
nbc_sx_breakkerintrv_250425.jpg
WWE’s Breakker drawn to physicality of Supercross
nbc_cfb_mikeintv_250412.jpg
Denbrock wants more ‘consistency’ from ND offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brentford Matchweek 32

April 12, 2025 02:39 PM
Relive full-match highlights from Brentford's battle with Arsenal at the Emirates in Matchweek 32.

nbc_pl_plupdate_240412.jpg
09:16
PL Update: Man City come back to rout Palace 5-2
nbc_pl_arteaintv_250412.jpg
46
Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s draw with Brentford
nbc_pl_arsvbrereax_250412.jpg
04:44
Neville: Arsenal have ‘gone backwards’ this season
nbc_pl_bregoalwissav2_250412.jpg
01:48
Wissa blasts Brentford level against Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoalpartey_250412.jpg
01:31
Partey powers Arsenal in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_souvavlhlv2_250412.jpg
13:44
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Aston Villa MWK 32
nbc_pl_bhalc_250412.jpg
13:41
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Leicester City MWK 32
nbc_pl_nfvevehl_250412.jpg
09:56
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Everton MWK 32
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_250412.jpg
02:51
Asensio’s penalty turned in by McGinn for 3-0 lead
nbc_pl_evegoaldoucoure_250412.jpg
01:46
Doucoure scores 94th-minute winner against Forest
nbc_pl_lcgoal2_250412.jpg
01:01
Okoli heads Leicester level at 2-2 v. Brighton
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_250412.jpg
01:12
Malen drills Villa 2-0 in front of Southampton
nbc_pl_avlgoal_250412.jpg
01:52
Watkins volleys Aston Villa ahead of Southampton
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_250412.jpg
04:34
Pedro gives Brighton 2-1 lead v. Leicester City
nbc_pl_lcgoal1_250412.jpg
01:28
Mavididi nets Leicester’s equalizer v. Brighton
nbc_pl_mcvcphlv2_250412.jpg
11:14
Extended HLs: Man City v. Crystal Palace MWK 32
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_250412.jpg
02:50
Pedro’s penalty puts Brighton ahead of Leicester
nbc_pl_debruyneintv_250412.jpg
01:18
De Bruyne focused on top 5 finish for Man City
nbc_pl_mcvcpreax_250412.jpg
02:00
Takeaways from City’s stunning comeback v. Palace
nbc_pl_mcgoaloreily_250412.jpg
01:21
O’Reilly strikes Man City 5-2 up over Palace
nbc_pl_mcgoalmcatee_250412.jpg
01:41
McAtee makes it 4-2 for Man City v. Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_mcgoalkovacic_250412.jpg
01:33
Kovacic completes City’s comeback to make it 3-2
nbc_pl_goalmc2cp2_250412.jpg
01:30
Marmoush brings Man City level with Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_goalmc1cp2_250412.jpg
02:17
De Bruyne’s free kick gives City life v. Palace
nbc_pl_stateofpl_250412.jpg
04:38
Neville: Premier League becoming too ‘robotic’
nbc_pl_goalcp2mc0_250412.jpg
01:17
Richards heads Palace 2-0 ahead of Manchester City
nbc_pl_goalcp1mc0_250412.jpg
01:30
Eze slots home Palace’s opener against Man City
nbc_pl_livwhu_250410.jpg
09:25
Liverpool should topple struggling West Ham
nbc_pst_arsbre_250410.jpg
07:54
Will Arsenal stay hot against Brentford?
pl_goal.jpg
01:23
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 6 Atkinson, Aston Villa

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_freemanintvv2_250412.jpg
01:45
Freeman: Notre Dame must ‘focus on improvement’
nbc_sx_breakkerintrv_250425.jpg
01:12
WWE’s Breakker drawn to physicality of Supercross
nbc_cfb_mikeintv_250412.jpg
01:12
Denbrock wants more ‘consistency’ from ND offense
nbc_cfb_mincheyintv_250412.jpg
54
QB Minchey on what he learned from Leonard
nbc_cfb_freemanintv_250412.jpg
01:45
Freeman looking to build upon ‘foundation’ of 2024
nbc_rugby_irevenghl_250412.jpg
16:00
Six Nations highlights: England 49, Ireland 5
nbc_cyc_parisroubaixfem_250412.jpg
20:15
Highlights: Paris–Roubaix Femmes 2025
nbc_cyc_prffinish_250412.jpg
12:38
Highlights: Paris–Roubaix Femmes 2025 finish
nbc_cyc_paulineint_250412.jpg
03:39
Ferrand-Prevot discusses Paris-Roubaix Femmes win
nbc_rugby_fravwalhl_250412.jpg
18:02
Six Nations highlights: France 42, Wales 12
truckseriesbristol.jpg
09:46
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol
rory_site.jpg
07:20
‘Resilient’ round has Rory poised to buck history
nbc_imsa_vanthoorintrv_250411.jpg
01:43
Vanthoor: ‘It’s good to be on pole’ at Long Beach
longbeachgrandprix.jpg
08:14
HLs: IMSA Grand Prix of Long Beach 2025 qualifying
nbc_golf_roryreax_250411.jpg
02:22
McGinley: Multiple major wins in Rory’s future
nbc_golf_langerintv_250411.jpg
01:40
Langer bummed by MC, but a ‘day of celebration’
nbc_golf_gcpodworkday_250411.jpg
03:34
Masters is blown wide open: ‘Someone has to blink’
nbc_golf_hattonintv_250411.jpg
01:05
Hatton laments putting, ‘ridiculous’ tap-in miss
nbc_golf_lf_brysonintv_250411.jpg
01:57
Bryson: Kinematic sequence in swing is clicking
nbc_golf_lf_scottiepresser_250411.jpg
01:43
Scheffler: Not as sharp Friday, conditions tough
nbc_golf_lf_rosepresser_250411.jpg
01:47
Rose: In ‘great position’ leading Masters after 36
nbc_golf_lf_rorypresser_250411.jpg
02:02
Rory explains how he bounced back mentally for 66
oly_bk3w_vanlithcompilation.jpg
03:32
Van Lith’s best moments from the Paris Olympics
nbc_roto_alvarezmcneil_250411.jpg
01:21
Alvarez, McNeil close to returning from injuries
nbc_cbb_mdsellerscomp_250411.jpg
02:33
Highlights: Sellers’ top moments from senior year
nbc_dlb_ovechkin_250411.jpg
05:54
Unpacking Ovechkin’s greatness after record
nbc_roto_angels_250411.jpg
01:20
Angels offense has been ‘surprisingly explosive’
nbc_dps_dponbrentmusburger_250411.jpg
04:33
Musburger ‘gets his due’ with Pete Rozelle award
nbc_dps_brandelchambleeinterview_250411.jpg
19:01
Chamblee: DeChambeau ‘really gets up’ for majors
nbc_dps_brentmusburgerinterview_250411.jpg
15:44
Musburger recalls historic meeting with Rozelle