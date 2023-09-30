 Skip navigation
GYMNASTICS-WORLD-2023
Daiki Hashimoto to be in gymnastics worlds all-around final despite qualifying miss
MotoGp of Austria - Race
MotoGP announces provisional 2024 schedule
Chase Elliott rankings
Sunday Cup race at Talladega: Start time, TV info, and more

nbc_pl_eve_lut_extended_230930.jpg
Extended Highlights: Luton Town 2, Everton 1
nbc_golf_spiethhitswater_230930__491562.jpg
Spieth finds water after talk with Johnson
nbc_pl_wolmchl_230930.jpg
Extended Highlights: Wolves 2, Manchester City 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
GYMNASTICS-WORLD-2023
Daiki Hashimoto to be in gymnastics worlds all-around final despite qualifying miss
MotoGp of Austria - Race
MotoGP announces provisional 2024 schedule
Chase Elliott rankings
Sunday Cup race at Talladega: Start time, TV info, and more

nbc_pl_eve_lut_extended_230930.jpg
Extended Highlights: Luton Town 2, Everton 1
nbc_golf_spiethhitswater_230930__491562.jpg
Spieth finds water after talk with Johnson
nbc_pl_wolmchl_230930.jpg
Extended Highlights: Wolves 2, Manchester City 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Extended Highlights: Arsenal 4, Bournemouth 0

September 30, 2023 12:05 PM
Arsenal showed no mercy during their visit to Vitality Stadium, upending Bournemouth 4-0 to secure a crucial three points.
nbc_pl_eve_lut_extended_230930.jpg
8:46
Extended Highlights: Luton Town 2, Everton 1
nbc_pl_wolmchl_230930.jpg
11:36
Extended Highlights: Wolves 2, Manchester City 1
nbc_pl_whushuhl_230930.jpg
9:52
Highlights: West Ham 2, Sheffield United 0
nbc_pl_newcastleburnleyehl_230930.jpg
10:42
Extended Highlights: Newcastle United 2, Burnley 0
nbc_pl_bouars_whitegoal_230930.jpg
2:55
White heads Arsenal 4-0 in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_mucphl_230930.jpg
7:26
Highlights: Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 0
nbc_pl_isagoal_230930.jpg
1:49
Isak’s penalty doubles Newcastle’s lead v. Burnley
nbc_pl_goalwol2mc1_230930.jpg
1:37
Hwang puts Wolves 2-1 ahead of Manchester City
nbc_pl_eve_goal1_230930.jpg
1:04
Calvert-Lewin gives Everton hope v Luton Town
nbc_pl_lut_goal2_230930.jpg
0:38
Morris fires Luton Town 2-0 in front of Everton
nbc_pl_goalmc1wol1_230930.jpg
0:55
Alvarez’s free kick brings City level v. Wolves
nbc_pl_lut_goal1_230930.jpg
0:33
Lockyer gives Luton Town shock lead over Everton
