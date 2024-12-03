 Skip navigation
Top News

Tennis: US Open
Carlos Alcaraz adds coach Samuel Lopez to work alongside Juan Carlos Ferrero
nbc_cbb_michwisconsin_241203.jpg
Goldin helps Michigan beat No. 11 Wisconsin 67-64 as Badgers take their 1st loss
Nebraska v Iowa
Josh Dix swishes a game-winning 3 just before the buzzer to give Iowa an 80-79 win over Northwestern

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_michwisconsin_241203.jpg
Highlights: Michigan holds off Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_michigan_wolfintv_241203.jpg
Wolf appreciates trust from coaching staff
nbc_cbb_michigan_mayintv_241203.jpg
May: Michigan has bought-in to playing together

Watch Now

Extended HLs: Ipswich v. Crystal Palace MWK 14

December 3, 2024 04:46 PM
Look back on Crystal Palace's narrow victory over Ipswich Town to go three points clear of the relegation zone in Matchweek 14.
nbc_pl_lopeteguiintv_241203.jpg
4:00
Lopetegui expresses ‘frustration’ after West Ham’s
nbc_pl_nistelrooyintv_241203.jpg
3:08
Van Nistelrooy credits Leicester’s fighting spirit
nbc_pl_update_241203.jpg
6:19
PL Update: Leicester City down West Ham
nbc_pl_leiwhu_241203.jpg
14:57
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. West Ham MWK 14
nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_241203.jpg
0:50
Fullkrug pulls one back against Leicester City
nbc_pl_leigoal3_241203.jpg
1:39
Daka drills Leicester 3-0 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_leigoal2_241203.jpg
1:39
El Khannouss puts Leicester 2-0 ahead of West Ham
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_241203.jpg
1:12
Mateta outmuscles Ipswich to give Palace lead
nbc_pl_leigoal1_241203.jpg
3:11
Vardy nets Leicester City’s opener v. West Ham
nbc_pl_2robbiesmuneve_241203.jpg
7:24
Manchester United off to flying start under Amorim
nbc_pl_novtop25goals_241203.jpg
13:06
Top 25 Premier League goals of November 2024
nbc_pl_2robbiescheavl_241203.jpg
8:18
Chelsea ‘on to good things’ under Maresca
