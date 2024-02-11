 Skip navigation
World records, American mile record fall at Millrose Games
World records, American mile record fall at Millrose Games
WM Phoenix Open - Round One
'Shut up!' Players, fans get into it at WM Phoenix Open
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters - Day Four
Japan's Hoshino wins first DPWT event at Qatar Masters

GettyImages-2003348326_copy.jpg
Trossard is 'a little diamond' for Arsenal
GettyImages-2000506060_copy.jpg
Quansah 'starting to make a mark' at Liverpool
nbc_mcbb_urivsumass_240211.jpg
MBB Highlights: UMass tops Rhode Island at home

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Day 5 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
World records, American mile record fall at Millrose Games
WM Phoenix Open - Round One
‘Shut up!’ Players, fans get into it at WM Phoenix Open
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters - Day Four
Japan’s Hoshino wins first DPWT event at Qatar Masters

GettyImages-2003348326_copy.jpg
Trossard is ‘a little diamond’ for Arsenal
GettyImages-2000506060_copy.jpg
Quansah ‘starting to make a mark’ at Liverpool
nbc_mcbb_urivsumass_240211.jpg
MBB Highlights: UMass tops Rhode Island at home

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Man United MWK 24

February 11, 2024 02:18 PM
Douglas Luiz answered the call for Aston Villa in the second half, but a late winner from Scott McTominay guided Manchester United to a crucial victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park in Matchweek 24.
GettyImages-2003348326_copy.jpg
1:42
Trossard is 'a little diamond' for Arsenal
GettyImages-2000506060_copy.jpg
2:45
Quansah 'starting to make a mark' at Liverpool
nbc_pl_lowedown_240211.jpg
6:00
Lowe Down: Why West Ham should stand by Moyes
nbc_pl_update_240211.jpg
8:19
PL Update: Arsenal rout West Ham
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240211.jpg
1:59
Ten Hag reacts to 'massive win' over Aston Villa
nbc_pl_moyesintv_240211.jpg
1:02
Moyes discusses 'very difficult' loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_championreaction_240211.jpg
2:02
Man United's setup was 'clever' v. Villa
nbc_pl_avlmupostgamediscussion_240211.jpg
2:05
Man United 'got the job done' against Aston Villa
nbc_pl_mugoal2_240211.jpg
1:31
McTominay gives Man United 2-1 lead v. Aston Vila
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_240211.jpg
1:19
Luiz equalizes for Aston Villa against Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_240211.jpg
1:30
Hojlund puts Man United in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_artetaintv_240211.jpg
1:42
Arteta overjoyed with 6-0 win v. West Ham
