Watch Now
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. West Ham Matchweek 9
Something special is brewing at Villa Park as Aston Villa continue their hot run of form with an impressive 4-1 win over West Ham United.
Up Next
Neville: ‘Jury is still out’ on Tottenham
Neville: 'Jury is still out' on Tottenham
Rebecca Lowe, Phil Neville, and Tim Howard preview Tottenham's Matchweek 9 fixture against Fulham and debate if Spurs are ready to compete for trophies this season.
Ward-Prowse explains loss to Aston Villa
Ward-Prowse explains loss to Aston Villa
James Ward-Prowse speaks to the media following West Ham United's 4-1 loss to Aston Villa in Matchweek 9.
Watkins details Villa’s lofty ambitions this year
Watkins details Villa's lofty ambitions this year
Ollie Watkins joins Rebecca Lowe, Phil Neville, and Tim Howard to recap Aston Villa's 4-1 win over West Ham United, and explain why his side is ready to take the next step this season.
Aston Villa has ‘something special’ happening
Aston Villa has 'something special' happening
Rebecca Lowe, Phil Neville, and Tim Howard react to Aston Villa's dominant 4-1 victory over West Ham United at Villa Park.
Bailey’s splendid finish makes it 4-1 for Villa
Bailey's splendid finish makes it 4-1 for Villa
The final whistle can't come soon enough for the Hammers as Leon Bailey gives Aston Villa a commanding 4-1 lead at Villa Park with a splendid finish.
Watkins blasts Villa 3-1 in front of West Ham
Watkins blasts Villa 3-1 in front of West Ham
Ollie Watkins makes some space for himself and unleashes a thunderous shot past Alphonse Areola to give Aston Villa a 3-1 lead over West Ham United.
Bowen gets West Ham on the board v. Aston Villa
Bowen gets West Ham on the board v. Aston Villa
An ambitious strike from Jarrod Bowen is rewarded with a fortunate deflection off Pau Torres to give West Ham United life against Aston Villa in the second half at Villa Park.
Luiz’s penalty doubles Villa’s lead over West Ham
Luiz's penalty doubles Villa's lead over West Ham
Douglas Luiz scores his second goal of the match with a well-taken penalty to give Aston Villa a 2-0 lead over West Ham at Villa Park.
Luiz fires Aston Villa 1-0 in front of West Ham
Luiz fires Aston Villa 1-0 in front of West Ham
Douglas Luiz's long-range effort manages to sneak past the outstretched arm of Alphonse Areola to give Aston Villa the early advantage over West Ham United at Villa Park.
Neville: ‘Moyes is up there with the greats’
Neville: 'Moyes is up there with the greats'
Phil Neville and Tim Howard offer the inside perspective on David Moyes and explain why you need to get past the slightly dour exterior to get to the special manager underneath.
PL Update: Arsenal rally for draw v. Chelsea
PL Update: Arsenal rally for draw v. Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe, Phil Neville, and Tim Howard recap an action-packed Saturday where Liverpool outmuscled Everton, Arsenal earned a point against Chelsea, and Man United won in honor of the late Sir Bobby Charlton.