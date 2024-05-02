Watch Now
What to consider when placing Kentucky Derby bets
Eddie Olczyk and Matt Bernier, handicappers for NBC Sports, explain to Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe the important factors to keep in mind when betting on a horse in the Kentucky Derby.
Chalobah’s header puts Chelsea ahead of Tottenham
Trevoh Chalobah's well-placed header gives Chelsea a 1-0 advantage vs. Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.
Owen shares his 2024 Kentucky Derby prediction
Liverpool legend Michael Owen discusses how he fell in love with horse racing, the experience of owning his own horse and his thoughts on the 150th Kentucky Derby.
Pochettino still proving he’s the man for the job
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe discuss the "disjointed" season Tottenham players have experienced so far, as well as the need for Mauricio Pochettino to win more consistently moving forward.
Soaking in a London derby from Churchill Downs
Just days out from the running of the 150th Kentucky Derby, Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe discuss the Churchill Downs experience from the new-and-improved paddock.
Can Gunners pass test v. impressive Cherries?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards look ahead to Arsenal's difficult challenge against Bournemouth with zero room for error in the title race.
Are Spurs set to overtake Liverpool next season?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola debate whether Tottenham are poised to outperform Liverpool next season as the two sides prepare to face off this weekend.
Highlights: Arsenal’s last PL title in 2003-04
Enjoy highlights of the last time Arsenal won the Premier League title: 20 years ago, when the Gunners capped their immortal Invincibles season with a 2-1 win over Leicester City.
Wright is ‘quite excited’ for Slot at Liverpool
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen, and Owen Hargreaves discuss Liverpool's disappointing draw against West Ham, and Wrighty explains why the future outlook for the club might be in good hands under Arne Slot.
Will Burnley survive tight relegation battle?
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen, and Owen Hargreaves examine the current state of the Premier League's relegation battle ahead of the final few matchweeks of the season.
Tottenham suffered out of possession v. Arsenal
Matt Holland and Tim Sherwood take a closer look at Tottenham's uneven performance against Arsenal, where Spurs were exposed on the break against the Gunners at home.
Isak is ‘poetry in motion’ for Newcastle
Matt Holland, Leroy Rosenior, and Tim Sherwood take a closer look at Alexander Isak's majestic performance for Newcastle against Sheffield United, where he scored two goals in a 5-1 drubbing of the Blades.
Arsenal showcase ‘durability’ in win v. Tottenham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Arsenal for their evolution as a team under Mikel Arteta and discuss how the Gunners were able to come away from the North London Derby with three points against Tottenham.