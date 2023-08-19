Watch Now
Guardiola: City were 'magnificent' v. Newcastle
Pep Guardiola speaks to the media following Manchester City's 1-0 win over Newcastle United at the Etihad.
Silva: Referee made an ‘error’ in Fulham’s loss
Fulham manager Marco Silva sounds off on the refereeing decisions made in Fulham's loss to Brentford at Craven Cottage.
Foden: City ‘got a great result’ against Newcastle
Phil Foden joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps to break down his Man of the Match performance against Newcastle United.
Highlights: Manchester City 1, Newcastle United 0
Julian Alvarez provided the spark in the first half as Manchester City holds on for the win and three points against Newcastle United at the Etihad.
Howe: Newcastle ‘weren’t clinical enough’ v. City
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe explains what went wrong for his side going up against Manchester City at the Etihad.
How Manchester City neutralized Newcastle United
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe break down Manchester City's impressive performance against Newcastle United to pick up back-to-back wins to start the new Premier League season.
Son: Tottenham is ‘very hungry’ under Postecoglou
Tottenham star Heung-Min Son spoke to Joe Prince-Wright after he played his first home match as Tottenham captain in a crucial 2-0 win over Manchester United.
Ten Hag sounds off after Man Utd’s loss to Spurs
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explains why his side should've had a penalty in the first half against Tottenham and shares what went wrong for United in the loss.
Son recaps ‘very special’ Spurs win over Man Utd
Heung-Min Son explains why Tottenham's 2-0 win over Manchester United means so much to him.
Keane: Manchester United ‘are the new Spurs’
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester United legend Roy Keane's comments about his former team and their performance against Tottenham.
Onana laments Man Utd’s performance v. Tottenham
Andre Onana speaks to the media following Manchester United's 2-0 loss to Tottenham and explains why he feels his side should've done more on the night.
De Zerbi shares takeaways from Brighton’s win
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi recaps Brighton's impressive 4-1 win at Wolves to go top of the Premier League table.