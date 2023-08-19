 Skip navigation
Top News

Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
Dutch Disaster: Sifan Hassan, Femke Bol fall meters from gold medals at track worlds
World Athletics Championships 2023 - Day 1
Ryan Crouser wins shot put world title with blood clots in leg, just misses world record
ATHLETICS HUNGARY WORLDS PREPARATIONS
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_nas_xfinitywghl_230819.jpg
Highlights: Mayer wins Xfinity race at The Glen
nbc_nas_gibbsinterview_230819.jpg
Gibbs: Mayer’s move at Watkins Glen ‘desperate’
nbc_nas_mayerinterview_230819.jpg
Mayer: I put my nose in there, fenders are fenders

Top News

Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
Dutch Disaster: Sifan Hassan, Femke Bol fall meters from gold medals at track worlds
World Athletics Championships 2023 - Day 1
Ryan Crouser wins shot put world title with blood clots in leg, just misses world record
ATHLETICS HUNGARY WORLDS PREPARATIONS
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_nas_xfinitywghl_230819.jpg
Highlights: Mayer wins Xfinity race at The Glen
nbc_nas_gibbsinterview_230819.jpg
Gibbs: Mayer’s move at Watkins Glen ‘desperate’
nbc_nas_mayerinterview_230819.jpg
Mayer: I put my nose in there, fenders are fenders

Guardiola: City were 'magnificent' v. Newcastle

August 19, 2023 05:37 PM
Pep Guardiola speaks to the media following Manchester City's 1-0 win over Newcastle United at the Etihad.
nbc_pl_marcosilvaintv_230819.jpg
4:19
Silva: Referee made an ‘error’ in Fulham’s loss
nbc_pl_philfodenintv_230819.jpg
2:33
Foden: City ‘got a great result’ against Newcastle
nbc_pl_mcnewhlv2_230819.jpg
8:38
Highlights: Manchester City 1, Newcastle United 0
nbc_pl_eddiehoweintv_230819.jpg
1:31
Howe: Newcastle ‘weren’t clinical enough’ v. City
nbc_pl_mcnewdeskreact_230819.jpg
3:15
How Manchester City neutralized Newcastle United
nbc_pl_jpwwithsontease_230819.jpg
2:47
Son: Tottenham is ‘very hungry’ under Postecoglou
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_230819.jpg
5:16
Ten Hag sounds off after Man Utd’s loss to Spurs
nbc_pl_sonintv_230819.jpg
2:47
Son recaps ‘very special’ Spurs win over Man Utd
nbc_pl_roykeaneontottenham_230819.jpg
3:23
Keane: Manchester United ‘are the new Spurs’
nbc_pl_onanaintv_230819.jpg
3:11
Onana laments Man Utd’s performance v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_dezerbiintv_230819.jpg
2:35
De Zerbi shares takeaways from Brighton’s win
nbc_pl_oneilintv_230819.jpg
3:54
O’Neil: Wolves ‘have a lot of work to do’
