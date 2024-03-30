 Skip navigation
Top News

LIV Golf Invitational - Hong Kong - Day Three
Rahm takes to social media to announce big news
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Chase Sexton press day ruts.jpg
LIVE Monster Energy Supercross Round 12 coverage from St Louis:
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 - Practice
Richmond Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins the pole

Top Clips

nbc_pl_shufulehl_240330.jpg
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Fulham MWK 30
nbc_pl_nfcphl_240330.jpg
Extended HLs: Forest v. Crystal Palace MWK 30
nbc_pl_totvslutehl_240330.jpg
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Luton Town Matchweek 30

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Son rescues Tottenham against Luton Town

March 30, 2024 12:49 PM
Heung-Min Son's deflected effort is enough to put Spurs 2-1 in front of Luton Town late in the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Up Next
nbc_pl_shufulehl_240330.jpg
15:03
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Fulham MWK 30
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfcphl_240330.jpg
12:03
Extended HLs: Forest v. Crystal Palace MWK 30
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totvslutehl_240330.jpg
11:55
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Luton Town Matchweek 30
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chebur_240330.jpg
15:46
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Burnley Matchweek 30
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evebouehl_240330.jpg
10:38
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Everton Matchweek 30
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulgoalmuniz_240330.jpg
1:15
Muniz’s scissor kick makes it 3-3 v. Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bougoalown_240330.jpg
1:14
Coleman’s own goal gives Cherries 2-1 lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evegoalbeto_240330.jpg
0:58
Beto equalizes for Everton against Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_burgoal2_240330.jpg
1:13
O’Shea brings Burnley level at 2-2 v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulgoalreid_240330.jpg
0:55
Decordova-Reid gives Fulham hope late v. Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal2_240330.jpg
1:29
Palmer’s double puts Chelsea in front of Burnley
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shugoaldiaz2_240330.jpg
2:30
Diaz’s brace gives Blades 3-1 lead over Fulham
Now Playing