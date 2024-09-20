 Skip navigation
BMW PGA Championship 2024 - Day Two
Rory McIlroy four back of unheralded leader at BMW PGA Championship
eUrvfUPFpLQJnMBTRFWgVjqbwx5BTNWmyLODEY54iUg_Josh_Allen.jpg
Jaguars vs. Bills prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats for Week 3
Penn State Nittany Lions v Ohio State Buckeyes
Marshall Thundering Herd vs Ohio State Buckeyes prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, stats for Week 4

How will Arsenal approach showdown v. Man City?

September 20, 2024 11:27 AM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola preview the top of the table clash between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad this Sunday.
Up Next
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartbv2_240917.jpg
16:25
Liverpool had a ‘poor performance’ against Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_xgenerationpartb_240917.jpg
14:40
How Forest pulled off the upset against Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cgenerationpartc_240917.jpg
10:09
Duran’s stunner among long-distance goals in MWK 4
Now Playing
nbc_pl_xgenerationparta_240917.jpg
26:44
‘Pressure mounting’ on Spurs after sluggish start
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightyparta_240917.jpg
22:46
‘Brilliant’ Arsenal shined defensively v. Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robsoumu_240917.jpg
7:17
Man United gaining confidence after win v. Saints
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2roblivnf_240917.jpg
10:32
Liverpool had ‘a bad day’ v. Nottingham Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robavleve_240917.jpg
7:07
Does Duran need to start more at Aston Villa?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robtotars_240917.jpg
18:09
‘Strong’ Arsenal showcase versatility v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_netbusters04_240917.jpg
25:41
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 4
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bestsavesmw4_240917.jpg
3:22
Top PL saves from Matchweek 4 (2024-25)
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jorginhomixedzone_240916.JPG
2:57
Jorginho on Arsenal’s approach for Man City test
Now Playing