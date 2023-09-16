Hwang gives Wolves early lead over Liverpool

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
Scott McLaughlin takes ‘massively important’ step with a career-best third in IndyCar points
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 09 Notre Dame at NC State
No. 9 Notre Dame vs Central Michigan on Peacock: TV, Time, Preview, Prediction and Odds
lawrence.jpg
Saturday’s SuperMotocross Playoff Round 2 at Chicagoland: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sancho_230916.jpg
Unpacking Sancho’s situation with Man United
nbc_oly_dlprviewv3_230915_1920x1080.jpg
2023 Diamond League Final: Lyles, Richardson
nbc_nas_xfinity_bristolhl_230915.jpg
Highlights: Allgaier wins Xfinity race at Bristol

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
Scott McLaughlin takes ‘massively important’ step with a career-best third in IndyCar points
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 09 Notre Dame at NC State
No. 9 Notre Dame vs Central Michigan on Peacock: TV, Time, Preview, Prediction and Odds
lawrence.jpg
Saturday’s SuperMotocross Playoff Round 2 at Chicagoland: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sancho_230916.jpg
Unpacking Sancho’s situation with Man United
nbc_oly_dlprviewv3_230915_1920x1080.jpg
2023 Diamond League Final: Lyles, Richardson
nbc_nas_xfinity_bristolhl_230915.jpg
Highlights: Allgaier wins Xfinity race at Bristol

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hwang gives Wolves early lead over Liverpool

September 16, 2023 07:43 AM
Hee-chan Hwang gets on the receiving end of Pedro Neto's cross to give Wolves a 1-0 lead over Liverpool in the first half at the Molineux.
Up Next
nbc_pl_sancho_230916.jpg
3:57
Unpacking Sancho’s situation with Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pst_upanddown_230915.jpg
12:49
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 5
Now Playing
nbc_pst_evears_230915.jpg
10:30
PL preview: Everton enter new era v. Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kdbultimates_230911.jpg
8:36
De Bruyne picks his favorite Premier League assist
Now Playing
nbc_pst_plwinnersandlosers_230907.jpg
10:04
Winners, losers from Premier League’s first month
Now Playing
nbc_pl_topgoalsandsavesaugustplp_230805.jpg
6:57
Top Premier League goals and saves: August 2023
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwmanunited_230905.jpg
10:13
Man United remind everyone how far behind they are
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwson_230905.jpg
5:41
Can Son be Tottenham’s primary goal scorer?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_topgoalsskillssavesmw4_230905.jpg
7:06
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 4 (2023-24)
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwarsenal_230905.jpg
9:12
Arsenal lead PL in ‘vibes’ entering int’l break
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rbhavnew_230905.jpg
9:36
Brighton ‘brushed Newcastle away’ in dominant win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgarsvmu_230905.jpg
31:27
How Arsenal prevailed in win over Man United
Now Playing