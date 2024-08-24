 Skip navigation
Top News

Aaron Judge
Rockies vs. Yankees Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 25
Corbin Carroll
Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 25
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Long: Victory Lane at Daytona becomes a celebration of family

Top Clips

nbc_nas_yt_intervcomp_240824.jpg
Burton bursts Cup Series playoff bubble at Daytona
nbc_nas_daytonahl_240824.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona
nbc_nas_bellintrv_240824.jpg
Bell ‘didn’t feel in control’ at Daytona

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_nas_yt_intervcomp_240824.jpg
Burton bursts Cup Series playoff bubble at Daytona
nbc_nas_daytonahl_240824.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona
Bell 'didn't feel in control' at Daytona
Bell ‘didn’t feel in control’ at Daytona

Trossard: Win over Villa is 'perfect' for Arsenal

August 24, 2024 05:21 PM
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Leandro Trossard following Arsenal's 2-0 win against Aston Villa, where Trossard opened the scoring just moments after coming on off the bench.
10:50
PL Update: Arsenal outclass Aston Villa
3:26
Trossard: Raya ‘kept us in the game’ v. Villa
1:54
Arsenal’s ‘resilience’ shines through v. Villa
2:29
Raya: Arsenal ‘worked together’ to defeat Villa
9:31
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Arsenal Matchweek 2
1:36
Partey doubles Arsenal’s lead against Aston Villa
1:41
Trossard nets Arsenal’s go-ahead goal v. Villa
9:28
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Leicester City Matchweek 2
1:31
Haaland’s hat-trick for Man City v. Ipswich Town
10:40
Extended HLs: Man City v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 2
10:39
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Everton Matchweek 2
9:30
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Forest Matchweek 2
