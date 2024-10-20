Watch Now
Liverpool outlast Chelsea in thrilling 2-1 win
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Liverpool's nail-biting 2-1 win over Chelsea in an entertaining battle at Anfield in Matchweek 8.
Jones shares takeaways from 2-1 win v. Chelsea
Curtis Jones speaks to the media following Liverpool's 2-1 win against Chelsea at Anfield.
Jones gives Liverpool 2-1 lead over Chelsea
Mohamed Salah's exquisite cross finds a wide open Curtis Jones inside the box, who takes a touch before slotting home Liverpool's go-ahead goal against Chelsea at Anfield.
Jackson equalizes for Chelsea against Liverpool
Following a VAR review, Chelsea get back on level terms thanks to Nicolas Jackson's well-timed run and finish just minutes into the second half at Anfield.
Salah’s penalty puts Liverpool in front of Chelsea
Levi Colwill brings down Curtis Jones inside the box, allowing Mohamed Salah to step up to the spot and slot home Liverpool's opener against Chelsea at Anfield.
Guardiola pleased with Man City’s grit v. Wolves
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media following his side's 2-1 come-from-behind victory against Wolves at the Molineux.
Stones praises Wolves’ performance v. Man City
John Stones reacts to his match-winning goal for Manchester City in the 95th-minute against Wolves in Matchweek 8.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Man City Matchweek 8
Relive Manchester City's dramatic late comeback against Wolves, where John Stones was the hero once again for the defending champions as Pep Guardiola's side picks up all three points at the Molineux.
Stones saves the day for Man City against Wolves
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester City's dramatic comeback win against Wolves at the Molineux.
Stones’ 95th-minute goal wins it for Man City
John Stones rises up and heads in Manchester City's go-ahead goal to secure all three points against Wolves.
Gvardiol’s golazo brings Man City level v. Wolves
Josko Gvardiol's wonder strike from outside the box beats Jose Sa and brings Manchester City back to level terms against Wolves at the Molineux.
Beshay family balances Liverpool, Man City fandom
This week's Barclays Supporter Spotlight features the Beshay Family, who manages to strike a balance between the Liverpool and Manchester City fans in the family.