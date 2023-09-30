Watch Now
Luiz gives Aston Villa 6-1 lead over Brighton
An historic afternoon at Villa Park gets even better for Aston Villa as Douglas Luiz makes it 6-1 over Brighton.
Up Next
Extended Highlights: Luton Town 2, Everton 1
Extended Highlights: Luton Town 2, Everton 1
Luton Town picks up their first-ever Premier League victory in a 2-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.
Extended Highlights: Arsenal 4, Bournemouth 0
Extended Highlights: Arsenal 4, Bournemouth 0
Arsenal showed no mercy during their visit to Vitality Stadium, upending Bournemouth 4-0 to secure a crucial three points.
Extended Highlights: Wolves 2, Manchester City 1
Extended Highlights: Wolves 2, Manchester City 1
Look back on Wolves' historic win over the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in a thrilling 2-1 victory at the Molineux.
Highlights: West Ham 2, Sheffield United 0
Highlights: West Ham 2, Sheffield United 0
Relive West Ham United's 2-0 win over Sheffield United at London Stadium, where Jarrod Bowen scored his fifth Premier League goal of the season to help secure three points for the Hammers.
Extended Highlights: Newcastle United 2, Burnley 0
Extended Highlights: Newcastle United 2, Burnley 0
Watch full match highlights from Newcastle United's comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley at St. James' Park in Matchweek 7.
White heads Arsenal 4-0 in front of Bournemouth
White heads Arsenal 4-0 in front of Bournemouth
Ben White adds the cherry on top for Arsenal as the Gunners secure three points in a four-goal win over Bournemouth.
Highlights: Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 0
Highlights: Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 0
A dream strike from Joachim Andersen was enough for Crystal Palace to come away with three points over Manchester Untied at Old Trafford.
Isak’s penalty doubles Newcastle’s lead v. Burnley
Isak's penalty doubles Newcastle's lead v. Burnley
Another match, another goal for Alexander Isak as he converts from the penalty spot to give Newcastle United a 2-0 lead over Burnley at St. James' Park.
Hwang puts Wolves 2-1 ahead of Manchester City
Hwang puts Wolves 2-1 ahead of Manchester City
Hee-chan Hwang sends the Wolves faithful into hysterics as he gives his side a 2-1 lead over Manchester City in the second half at the Molineux.
Calvert-Lewin gives Everton hope v Luton Town
Calvert-Lewin gives Everton hope v Luton Town
Abdoulaye Doucouré's effort gets turned in by Dominic Calvert-Lewin's trailing leg to give the Toffees a lifeline against Luton Town at Goodison Park.
Morris fires Luton Town 2-0 in front of Everton
Morris fires Luton Town 2-0 in front of Everton
Carlton Morris scores again to give Luton Town a 2-0 lead over Everton in the first half at Goodison Park.