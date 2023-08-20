 Skip navigation
Top News

AUTO: APR 23 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Family emergency sends crew chief Rodney Childers home from Watkins Glen
ATHLETICS HUNGARY WORLDS PREPARATIONS
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results
AUTO: JUL 17 NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301
Kyle Busch’s mindset is simple at Watkins Glen: ‘Stop the bleeding’

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avleve_mcgingoal_230820.jpg
McGinn makes it 1-0 for Aston Villa v. Everton
nbc_pl_hag_230820.jpg
Analyzing Manchester United’s ‘biggest concern’
nbc_golf_cdwshotlink_scheffler_230819.jpg
Scheffler closes the gap at BMW excelling on green

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Luiz's penalty puts Villa 2-0 in front of Everton

August 20, 2023 09:30 AM
Following a VAR review, Aston Villa is rewarded a penalty which Douglas Luiz coolly takes care of to give his side a commanding two-goal lead over Everton.
nbc_pl_avleve_mcgingoal_230820.jpg
1:17
McGinn makes it 1-0 for Aston Villa v. Everton
nbc_pl_hag_230820.jpg
4:08
Analyzing Manchester United’s ‘biggest concern’
nbc_pl_saturdayupdate_230819.jpg
40:27
PL Update: Manchester City stifle Newcastle United
nbc_pl_marcosilvaintv_230819.jpg
4:19
Silva: Referee made an ‘error’ in Fulham’s loss
nbc_pl_pepintvv2_230819.jpg
3:35
Guardiola: City were ‘magnificent’ v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_philfodenintv_230819.jpg
2:33
Foden: City ‘got a great result’ against Newcastle
nbc_pl_mcnewhlv2_230819.jpg
8:38
Highlights: Manchester City 1, Newcastle United 0
nbc_pl_eddiehoweintv_230819.jpg
1:31
Howe: Newcastle ‘weren’t clinical enough’ v. City
nbc_pl_mcnewdeskreact_230819.jpg
3:15
How Manchester City neutralized Newcastle United
nbc_pl_jpwwithsontease_230819.jpg
2:47
Son: Tottenham is ‘very hungry’ under Postecoglou
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_230819.jpg
5:16
Ten Hag sounds off after Man Utd’s loss to Spurs
nbc_pl_sonintv_230819.jpg
2:47
Son recaps ‘very special’ Spurs win over Man Utd
