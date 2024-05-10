Watch Now
Epic Tour: Matchday experience at Tottenham
Robbie Earle took in the sights and sounds of London — and got a taste of the matchday experience at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — #withGalaxy S24 Ultra, powered by Galaxy AI.
Epic Tour: Matchday experience at Manchester City
Manchester, UK - Dive into the history of English football and experience the atmosphere of the Etihad Stadium with Robbie Earle and #withGalaxy S24 Ultra, powered by Galaxy AI.
Ref Cam, Crystal Palace v. Man United: Kickoff
In a Premier League first, referee Jarred Gillett wore a 'Ref Cam' during the Crystal Palace v. Manchester United fixture on Monday, May 6, 2024.
Ref Cam, Crystal Palace v. Man Utd: Penalty shout
In a Premier League first, referee Jarred Gillett wore a 'Ref Cam' during the Crystal Palace v. Manchester United fixture on Monday, May 6, 2024.
PL Stories: Foley’s grand plans for Bournemouth
Bill Foley delivered a Stanley Cup to Vegas Golden Knights within the franchise's first six years. Now owner of Bournemouth and flying in the Premier League, he has bold claims for the Cherries' future.
Can Fulham throw wrench into City’s title bid?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola dig into Fulham's visit from Manchester City, who are three wins away from a fourth consecutive Premier League crown.
Will Arsenal keep title dream alive v. Man United?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards break down the keys to Arsenal's trip to Old Trafford, as Manchester United stand in the way of the Gunners' title hopes.
Liverpool ‘ran away with it’ in blowout win v. TOT
Leon Osman and Owen Hargreaves take a closer look into how Liverpool were to expose Tottenham's deficiencies in their 4-2 win over Spurs in Matchweek 36.
Analyzing Rice’s impact in Arsenal’s midfield
Leon Osman, Leroy Rosenior, and Owen Hargreaves discuss Declan Rice's influence in Arsenal's squad since his blockbuster move from West Ham this past summer.
Tottenham have ‘more questions than answers’
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Tim Sherwood, and Darren Lewis examine Tottenham's lackluster performance in a 4-2 loss to Liverpool and discuss if Ange Postecoglou needs to reconsider his stance on his coaching philosophy.
Will Man City slip up to open door for Arsenal?
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Tim Sherwood, and Darren Lewis have a roundtable discussion regarding the Premier League Run In, and assess Manchester City's chances to close out the season without dropping points.
Salah ‘was a different human being’ v. Tottenham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's impressive 4-2 victory over Tottenham, and Mustoe praises Mohamed Salah for his performance at Anfield.