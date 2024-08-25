 Skip navigation
Top News

AIG Women's Open 2024 - Day Four - St Andrews
2024 AIG Women’s Open final-round recap: Fantastic finale playing out at St. Andrews
TOPSHOT-ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-POL-MEN-POLE VAULT
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 10th time
AIG Women's Open - Day Four
Former Open champion I.K. Kim announces surprise retirement after Sunday’s round at St. Andrews

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livbrepostgamev2_240825.jpg
‘Slightly different Liverpool’ showing good signs
nbc_pl_marescaintv_240825.jpg
Maresca reacts to Chelsea’s 6-2 win against Wolves
nbc_pl_maduekeintv_240825.jpg
Madueke on Palmer: ‘He’s cold, and I’m fire’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Salah slots home Liverpool's second v. Brentford

August 25, 2024 01:01 PM
Mohamed Salah scores his second goal of the season with a tidy finish to double Liverpool's lead against Brentford at Anfield.
nbc_pl_livbrepostgamev2_240825.jpg
5:37
‘Slightly different Liverpool’ showing good signs
nbc_pl_marescaintv_240825.jpg
2:15
Maresca reacts to Chelsea’s 6-2 win against Wolves
nbc_pl_maduekeintv_240825.jpg
2:07
Madueke on Palmer: ‘He’s cold, and I’m fire’
nbc_pl_livgoal1_240825.jpg
1:23
Diaz powers Liverpool 1-0 ahead of Brentford
nbc_pl_maduekehattrick_240825.jpg
1:42
Madueke’s hat-trick for Chelsea against Wolves
nbc_pl_wolche_240825.jpg
16:09
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Chelsea Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_bounew_240825.jpg
11:41
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Newcastle MWK 2
nbc_pl_wolchepostgame_240825.jpg
2:01
Chelsea make resounding statement against Wolves
nbc_pl_chegoal6_240825.jpg
1:26
Felix powers Chelsea to 6-2 lead against Wolves
nbc_pl_bounew_gordongoal_240825.jpg
1:17
Gordon brings Newcastle level v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_chegoal5_240825.jpg
1:23
Madueke’s hat-trick puts Chelsea up 5-2 v. Wolves
nbc_pl_chegoal4_240825.jpg
1:25
Madueke drills Chelsea 4-2 ahead of Wolves
