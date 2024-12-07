Watch Now
Collins makes it 3-2 for Brentford v. Newcastle
Nathan Collins' left-footed finish finds its way past Nick Pope and into the back of the net to give Brentford a 3-2 lead against Newcastle in the second half at the Gtech.
Haaland’s header gets Man City level v. Palace
Erling Haaland scores his 18th goal of the season in all competitions as he guides his header into the Crystal Palace goal to put Manchester City level at Selhurst Park.
Barnes guides Newcastle level at 2-2 v. Brentford
Harvey Barnes immediately makes up his error on Brentford's second goal with a tidy finish to put the Magpies back on level terms at the Gtech.
Duran’s persistence gives Villa the lead v. Saints
Jhon Duran didn't give up on the play as he outmuscles two Southampton defenders before tucking away Aston Villa's opener in the first half at Villa Park.
Wissa’s curler puts Brentford ahead of Newcastle
Harvey Barnes' errant pass winds up at the feet of Yoane Wissa, who takes it himself and curls in his effort into the back of the net to make it 2-1 for the Bees at the Gtech.
Isak heads Newcastle level against Brentford
Jacob Murphy's cross is met by a diving Alexander Isak, who equalizes for Newcastle against Brentford at the Gtech.
Munoz gives Palace shock lead over Man City
Daniel Munoz gets on the scoresheet for the second-straight match as he slots home Crystal Palace's go-ahead goal against Manchester City at Selhurst Park.
Mbeumo stings Newcastle to give Bees early lead
Brentford are off and running at the Gtech as Bryan Mbeumo gives the Bees an early 1-0 lead against Newcastle.
Amorim has to ‘overhaul’ Manchester United’s squad
Rebecca Lowe, Gary Neville, and Tim Howard have a roundtable discussion regarding Manchester United's outlook under Ruben Amorim as he works on implementing his coaching philosophies with his new team.
Maresca ‘managing expectations’ for Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe, Gary Neville, and Tim Howard discuss Chelsea's emergence this season under Enzo Maresca and debate what this team's ceiling is.
Everton v. Liverpool postponed due to storm
Rebecca Lowe, Gary Neville, and Tim Howard react to the news that the Merseyside Derby between Everton and Liverpool has been postponed due to Storm Darragh.
Are Lions peaking too soon to make Super Bowl run?
The Dan Patrick Show evaluates how to determine the top team in the NFL, why the Philadelphia Eagles might be the most balanced team this season and if the Lions can make it far in the playoffs.