Watkins equalizes for Aston Villa against Wolves
Morgan Rogers finds Ollie Watkins inside the box where the England international manages to beat Sam Johnstone to put Aston Villa level against Wolves.
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Everton MWK 5
For the third match in a row, Everton took the lead but couldn't hold onto it as a late Leicester City equalizer was enough for the Foxes to salvage a point at the King Power Stadium.
Duran taps in Aston Villa’s third against Wolves
Morgan Rogers picks out a wide open Jhon Duran in front of goal, who keeps his composure and tucks away Aston Villa's third goal of the second half against Wolves at Villa Park.
Aguilar: ‘Football saved my life’
Benjamin Levy Aguilar, who portrays Officer Dante Torres on NBC's drama series Chicago P.D., joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss his passion for the beautiful game.
Brown confident in Man United’s chances v. Palace
Tim Howard catches up with his former Manchester United teammate Wes Brown to discuss the vibe in Chicago at the Premier League Fan Fest, how Manchester United is looking under Erik ten Hag, and more.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Bournemouth Matchweek 5
Bournemouth looked dangerous early, but Liverpool withstood the wave of pressure to snatch all three points with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Anfield in Matchweek 5.
Morsy scores 95th-minute equalizer v. Southampton
Sam Morsy's shot from distance takes a wicked deflection and goes in to salvage a point for Ipswich Town against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium.
Konsa lifts Aston Villa in front of Wolves
Ezri Konsa sends Villa Park into hysterics as his touch is enough to find the back of the net to give Aston Villa a late 2-1 lead over Wolves.
Nelson drills Fulham 3-1 in front of Newcastle
Fulham secure all three points as Reiss Nelson fires his effort into the back of the net to make it 3-1 against Newcastle at Craven Cottage.
Maddison’s chip makes it 3-1 for Spurs v. Bees
James Maddison secures all three points for Tottenham with a lovely chip to give Spurs a 3-1 lead over Brentford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Mavididi brings Leicester City level v. Everton
Everton squander the lead once again as Stephy Mavididi manages to get a shot off inside the box to put Leicester City back on level terms at the King Power Stadium.
Barnes pulls one back for Newcastle against Fulham
Harvey Barnes finally gets the Magpies on the board against Fulham at Craven Cottage as he tucks away his effort into the far corner of the goal.