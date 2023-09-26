 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Keenan Allen
Week 3 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
2023 Ryder Cup - Previews
U.S. loosens pod strings in effort to win in Europe
2023 Ryder Cup - Previews
JT: Even if wife played for Europe, I’d want to win badly

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dponjoeburrow_230926.jpg
Patrick ‘would have sat’ Burrow in Week 3 vs. Rams
nbc_dps_daverobertsinterview_230926.jpg
LAD’s Roberts: New rules making game more dynamic
nbc_golf_lf_usineurope_230926.jpg
U.S. aims to end 30-year drought on foreign soil

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Keenan Allen
Week 3 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
2023 Ryder Cup - Previews
U.S. loosens pod strings in effort to win in Europe
2023 Ryder Cup - Previews
JT: Even if wife played for Europe, I’d want to win badly

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dponjoeburrow_230926.jpg
Patrick ‘would have sat’ Burrow in Week 3 vs. Rams
nbc_dps_daverobertsinterview_230926.jpg
LAD’s Roberts: New rules making game more dynamic
nbc_golf_lf_usineurope_230926.jpg
U.S. aims to end 30-year drought on foreign soil

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PL RAW: Topsy-turvy North London derby ends 2-2

September 26, 2023 10:35 AM
Transport yourself to north London and relive Arsenal and Tottenham's four-goal thriller from an on-the-ground perspective at the Emirates.
Up Next
nbc_pl_topgoalsskillsandsavesmw6_230926.jpg
7:50
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 6 (2023-24)
Now Playing
nbc_pl_soneverytouch_230925.jpg
6:13
Every touch by Son in Spurs’ draw v. Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgarsvtot_230925.jpg
23:34
Tottenham showed personality against Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgbreveve_230925.jpg
13:23
How Everton’s tactics stifled Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgrelegation_230925.jpg
9:50
Blades made ‘naïve mistakes’ v. Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwchelsea_230925.jpg
9:28
Wright: Chelsea players ‘losing confidence’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwrelegation_230925.jpg
5:52
Sheffield United already in PL relegation battle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwtottenham_230925.jpg
8:29
Postecoglou providing the spark for Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwmancity_230925.jpg
6:22
Man City ‘feel unbeatable’ after perfect start
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwarsenal_230925.jpg
6:58
Worrying signs for Arsenal after Tottenham draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rlivvwhu_230925.jpg
5:13
Liverpool playing like PL title contenders
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rmcvnf_230925.jpg
10:22
Man City’s success built on ‘great recruitment’
Now Playing