Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Sheldon scores 25 as No. 8 Ohio State tops No. 10 Indiana 74-69
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
No. 2 Purdue wins 75-69 at No. 6 Wisconsin for seventh consecutive win
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Three
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Final-round tee times, groupings

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_purduewisconisn_240204.jpg
MBB Highlights: Purdue tops Wisconsin in Madison
nbc_pl_mustoeonbarkley_240204.jpg
Barkley ‘one of the best’ midfielders in PL
nbc_pl_earleonjorginho_240204.jpg
Jorginho set the tone for Arsenal v. Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

PL Update: Arsenal stun Liverpool

February 4, 2024 02:33 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard recap an action-packed Sunday where Arsenal took down 10-men Liverpool, Wolves dominated hapless Chelsea, and Manchester United cruised past West Ham.
nbc_pl_mustoeonbarkley_240204.jpg
3:07
Barkley ‘one of the best’ midfielders in PL
nbc_pl_earleonjorginho_240204.jpg
4:10
Jorginho set the tone for Arsenal v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_tacticssession_240204.jpg
4:07
Analyzing Arsenal’s, Liverpool’s defensive errors
GettyImages-1985387655_copy.jpg
6:51
Chelsea ‘have gone backwards’ under Pochettino
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240204.jpg
6:46
Klopp explains what went wrong v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_cunhaintv_240204.jpg
1:53
Cunha: Hat-trick v. Chelsea an ‘incredible day’
nbc_pl_pchettinointv_240204.jpg
1:01
Pochettino reflects on Chelsea’s loss to Wolves
nbc_pl_vandijkintv_240204.jpg
2:41
Van Dijk: Liverpool’s loss to Arsenal ‘hurts’
nbc_pl_martinelliintv_240204.jpg
2:29
Martinelli reacts to Arsenal’s win v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_arsliv_extendedhl_240204.jpg
14:54
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Liverpool Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_riceandjorginhointvv2_240204.jpg
4:07
Arsenal gave ‘absolutely everything’ to beat Reds
Now Playing
nbc_pl_artetaintv_240204.jpg
3:55
Arteta: Arsenal have ‘momentum back’
