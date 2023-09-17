Watch Now
Pochettino: Chelsea deserved to win v. Bournemouth
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino shares his thoughts following Chelsea's 0-0 draw against Bournemouth.
Up Next
Chelsea struggles in draw v. Bournemouth
Chelsea struggles in draw v. Bournemouth
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe recap Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Bournemouth and explain what went wrong for the Blues on Sunday.
Extended Highlights: Bournemouth 0, Chelsea 0
Extended Highlights: Bournemouth 0, Chelsea 0
Chelsea struck the post twice but couldn't find the back of the net against Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium, resulting in a share of the points for both sides.
Ornstein: Sancho ‘banished’ from Man Utd training
Ornstein: Sancho 'banished' from Man Utd training
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to detail the latest news regarding Jadon Sancho's status with Manchester United, the team's current situation with Antony, and the team's potential takeover.
Everton takeover has ‘unanswered questions’
Everton takeover has 'unanswered questions'
David Ornstein speaks with Rebecca Lowe regarding the pending sale of Everton, and why there are still hurdles for the club to overcome to complete the transaction.
Richarlison’s honesty is ‘beautiful to see’
Richarlison's honesty is 'beautiful to see'
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe have a roundtable discussion regarding mental health in football, and why Richarlison's openness about his personal struggle is a good thing.
Highlights: Aston Villa 3, Crystal Palace 1
Highlights: Aston Villa 3, Crystal Palace 1
Relive Aston Villa's dramatic comeback victory as Crystal Palace blows a 1-0 lead late in stoppage time at Villa Park.
Emery praises Aston Villa’s fight against Palace
Emery praises Aston Villa's fight against Palace
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery recaps his side's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Villa Park.
Silva pleased with Fulham’s win over Luton Town
Silva pleased with Fulham's win over Luton Town
Fulham manager Marco Silva reacts to his side's 1-0 victory over Luton Town at Craven Cottage.
Howe reflects on ‘difficult’ win over Brentford
Howe reflects on 'difficult' win over Brentford
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe shares his thoughts on his side's 1-0 victory over Brentford at St. James' Park.
PL Update: Man City victorious, Man Utd struggle
PL Update: Man City victorious, Man Utd struggle
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe recap Saturday's action in the Premier League, and put the spotlight on Erik ten Hag's Manchester United squad following a 3-1 loss to Brighton at Old Trafford.
Heckingbottom discusses what went wrong v. Spurs
Heckingbottom discusses what went wrong v. Spurs
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom speaks to the media following his side's heartbreaking loss to Tottenham.