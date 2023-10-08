Watch Now
Salah equalizes for Liverpool against Brighton
Mohamed Salah brings Liverpool back into the match with a first-half equalizer against Brighton at the Amex.
Kudus’ salvages draw for West Ham v. Newcastle
Mohammed Kudus comes off the bench to save the day for the Hammers as he brings West Ham level at 2-2 against Newcastle at London Stadium.
Dunk powers Brighton level at 2-2 v. Liverpool
Lewis Dunk finds the back of the net on a free kick to put Brighton level against Liverpool late in the second half at the Amex.
Isak’s double gives Newcastle 2-1 lead v. West Ham
Alexander Isak scores his second goal in five minutes to give Newcastle United a 2-1 lead over West Ham United in the second half at London Stadium.
Isak puts Newcastle level against West Ham
Alexander Isak finds himself at the right place at the right time to give the Magpies a lifeline against the Hammers at London Stadium.
Hwang gives Wolves 1-0 lead over Aston Villa
Hee-chan Hwang steps up for Wolves yet again as he gives his side a 1-0 lead over Aston Villa at the Molineux.
Torres gives Villa immediate equalizer v. Wolves
Pau Torres gets Aston Villa on the board almost immediately after Wolves' opener at the Molineux.
Salah doubles his tally for Liverpool v. Brighton
Mohamed Salah converts from the penalty spot to score his second goal of the first half to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead over Brighton at the Amex.
Adingra picks Mac Allister’s pocket to go up 1-0
Some sloppy defensive play from Liverpool costs them as Simon Adingra catches Alexis Mac Allister sleeping and slots home Brighton's go-ahead goal against Liverpool at the Amex.
Soucek taps in West Ham’s opener against Newcastle
The Hammers are off to a dream start against the Magpies following Tomas Soucek's cool finish in front of an open goal to give his side an early 1-0 lead at London Stadium.
PL Update: McTominay rescues Man Utd v. Brentford
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap a thrilling Saturday in the Premier League, where Chelsea found their shooting boots against Burnley and Scott McTominay became a hero in Manchester against Brentford.
Highlights: Crystal Palace 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Clear-cut chances were few and far between as Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest battle to a goalless draw at Selhurst Park.