Harwood-Bellis pulls one back v. Bournemouth
Taylor Harwood-Bellis gets the Saints on the board with his header to make it 3-1 for Bournemouth in the second half at the Vitality Stadium.
Semenyo drills Bournemouth 3-0 in front of Saints
Antoine Semenyo continues to impress at Bournemouth as he takes it himself to give the Cherries a commanding 3-0 lead over Southampton at the Vitality Stadium.
Cook doubles Bournemouth’s lead over Southampton
Antoine Semenyo finds Lewis Cook open inside the box for an easy finish to double the Cherries' advantage over the Saints at the Vitality Stadium.
Evanilson tucks away Cherries’ opener v. Saints
Evanilson scores his first Premier League goal for Bournemouth to give the Cherries an early 1-0 lead over Southampton at the Vitality Stadium.
Delap has ‘a little bit of something’ at Ipswich
Robbie Mustoe explains why Liam Delap is his underappreciated performer of the week following Ipswich Town's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at Portman Road Stadium.
Gordon quickly becoming a key player for Newcastle
Robbie Earle explains why Anthony Gordon is his underappreciated performer of the week following Newcastle's 1-1 draw with Manchester City at St. James' Park.
Lowe Down: Is Palmer the best player in the PL?
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's and Stephen Warnock's most pressing questions from Matchweek 6, including her thoughts on Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United, Cole Palmer's place among the best, and more.
PL Update: Tottenham overpower Manchester United
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Stephen Warnock analyze Ipswich Town's entertaining draw against Aston Villa and unpack Manchester United's lackluster performance in a 3-0 loss to Tottenham at Old Trafford.
Can Maresca lead Chelsea to a PL title push?
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Stephen Warnock share their biggest storylines and takeaways from a fascinating Matchweek 6.
Man United ‘lost a little bit of confidence’
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reflects on his side's disappointing 3-0 loss to Tottenham at Old Trafford in Matchweek 6.
Man United’s Fernandes disagrees with red card
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes reacts tot his side's 3-0 loss to Tottenham and explains his side of things after his red card incident in the first hal.
Postecoglou praises Spurs’ ‘outstanding’ effort
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou speaks to the media following his side's impressive 3-0 win over Manchester United in Matchweek 6.