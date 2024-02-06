Watch Now
Everton have an 'amazing drive' under Dyche
Robbi Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Everton's 2-2 draw against Tottenham, where the Toffees fought back to salvage a point late at Goodison Park in Matchweek 23.
Garnacho ‘is a special talent’ for Man United
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Manchester United's youth on display in an impressive performance against West Ham in Matchweek 23.
Pochettino making Potter ‘look better’ at Chelsea
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Chelsea's performance in a 4-2 defeat to Wolves at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 23.
Arsenal win defining match against Liverpool
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their main takeaways from Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Liverpool in Matchweek 23 to get back into the Premier League title race.
Barkley ‘one of the best’ midfielders in PL
Robbie Mustoe explains why Ross Barkley is his underappreciated performer of the week following his strong performance for Luton Town against Newcastle in Matchweek 23.
Jorginho set the tone for Arsenal v. Liverpool
Robbie Earle explains why Jorginho is his underappreciated performer of the week following his dominant midfield display for Arsenal in a win over Liverpool in Matchweek 23.
Bradley can be Liverpool’s ‘bona fide right back’
Robbie Mustoe thinks Conor Bradley has all the makings of the complete package for Liverpool after the 20-year-old continued his marvelous introduction with a goal and two assists against Chelsea.
Schar flying under the radar as key Newcastle cog
Robbie Earle discusses Fabian Schar's ever-present impact for Newcastle after the underappreciated center back bagged a brace against Aston Villa.
Toney showcased ‘passion’ in return for Brentford
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Ivan Toney's impressive performance for Brentford in a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest in his first match back from suspension.
Nunez steps up for Liverpool against Bournemouth
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe explain why Darwin Nunez's emergence and Diogo Jota's goal-scoring ability can help guide Liverpool through the second half of the season in what's shaping up to be a tight title race.
Arsenal were ‘almost perfect’ v. Crystal Palace
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their main takeaways from Arsenal's dominant performance against Crystal Palace and discuss Roy Hodgson's future.
Ings’ effort for West Ham deserves praise
Robbie Earle explains why Danny Ings is his underappreciated performer of the week following his solid performance for West Ham in an entertaining 2-2 draw against Sheffield United.