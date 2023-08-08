Watch Now
Everton lack depth, quality entering new season
The 2 Robbies assess the challenges facing Sean Dyche and Everton after the Toffees barely survived their race against relegation last season.
Can Man City follow up treble with PL four-peat?
The 2 Robbies unpack what to expect from Manchester City as the reigning treble winners aim for an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title.
Are Spurs or Chelsea the tougher rebuilding job?
The 2 Robbies debate which team faces a more difficult rebuilding process in the wake of Tottenham and Chelsea's struggles last season.
Most exciting non Big Six club this season?
The 2 Robbies chat about the teams outside the traditional "Big Six" that they are most excited to watch during the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.
How will newly promoted clubs fare this PL season?
The 2 Robbies share their expectations for Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United as they attempt to stick in the top flight during the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Are West Ham setting Moyes up to fail this season?
The 2 Robbies are concerned for West Ham and David Moyes' future this season despite the Hammers' famous UEFA Conference League triumph in June.
Who can challenge Man City for 2023-24 PL title?
The 2 Robbies analyze the clubs best positioned to challenge Manchester City's dominance atop the Premier League and deny Pep Guardiola's squad a historic four-peat.
Premier League Championship Sunday 2023 review
Tim Howard and Rebecca Lowe join the show in a special 2022-23 Premier League season finale pitchside at Goodison Park.
Unsung heroes from Man City’s three-peat team
The 2 Robbies highlight some of their most underrated stars on Manchester City's unstoppable title-winning squad.
Bloom making Brighton example for rest of PL
Robbie Mustoe tips his cap to Brighton owner Tony Bloom after his club overcame the loss of Graham Potter and sale of key players in an outstanding season that looks set to end with a Europa League berth.
Frank is making his case to jump to the next level
Robbie Earle salutes Thomas Frank's incredible work at Brentford and debates whether the Bees' gaffer is ready for a job at a club like Tottenham.
Kiwior stabilizing Arsenal amid defensive issues
Robbie Earle wonders if Mikel Arteta should've gone to Jakub Kiwior sooner after the center back's run in the Arsenal starting XI has hugely aided their recent defensive struggles.