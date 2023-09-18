Watch Now
Liverpool rediscover form in 2nd half v. Wolves
Robbie Mustoe and Lee Dixon discuss the adjustments Jurgen Klopp made at halftime to ignite Liverpool's comeback win over Wolves at Molineux.
Will Raya dethrone Ramsdale as Arsenal’s No. 1?
Lee Dixon joins Robbie Mustoe to share their takeaways from Arsenal's narrow 1-0 win over Everton, including the brewing battle between the sticks between David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale.
‘League 2' level finishing haunts Chelsea again
Robbie Mustoe and Lee Dixon try to make sense of why Chelsea couldn't muster a single goal despite their dominance against Bournemouth.
City kick into gear with scary ease v. West Ham
Robbie Mustoe and Lee Dixon marvel at Manchester City and Erling Haaland's ability to seize control of the match against West Ham even after the Irons landed the opening blow.
Off-field drama clearly derailing Man United
Robbie Mustoe and Lee Dixon debate how much Manchester United's off-field distractions are leaking onto the pitch after Erik ten Hag's squad suffered a harrowing 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton.
Can Richarlison, Spurs build on early momentum?
Robbie Mustoe and Lee Dixon dig through the many facets of Tottenham's red-hot start and discuss whether Ange Postecoglou's squad can sustain their form over the course of the season.
Ward-Prowse showcasing all-around game at West Ham
Robbie Mustoe explains why West Ham United's James Ward-Prowse is his underappreciated performer of the week following his performance against Manchester City.
Brighton ‘brushed Newcastle away’ in dominant win
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Newcastle's poor performance in a loss against Brighton, and share what they really enjoyed about watching Brighton play.
Tottenham feels like a ‘totally different’ club
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Tottenham's eye-opening victory over Burnley at Turf Moor, and discuss just how impressive Spurs have been under Ange Postecoglou.
Liverpool ‘really good, really easy’ against Villa
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Liverpool's impressive 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Anfield.
Chelsea took ‘a backwards step’ in loss to Forest
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe highlight several standout individual performances for Nottingham Forest in their win over Chelsea, and take a closer look into Chelsea's lackluster performance.
Can any team rival City for Premier League title?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Manchester City's 5-1 win over Fulham in Matchweek 4 and discuss the likelihood of any team being able to compete with City for the Premier League title this season.