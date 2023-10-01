Watch Now
McGinn 'was outstanding' for Villa v. Brighton
Robbie Mustoe explains why John McGinn is his underappreciated performer of the week following Aston Villa's resounding 6-1 win over Brighton.
Edwards silences Luton Town’s critics with win
Robbie Earle explains why Luton Town manager Rob Edwards is his underappreciated performer of the week following Luton Town's first-ever Premier League victory.
Liverpool playing like PL title contenders
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Liverpool's status as Premier League title contenders following a 3-1 win over West Ham United over the weekend, and an overall strong start to the season.
Man City’s success built on ‘great recruitment’
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap 10-men Manchester City's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, and discuss the club's ability to recruit players at an elite level.
How long will it take to fix Chelsea?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe examine the current state of Chelsea following a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa, and debate over the team's uncertain future under Mauricio Pochettino.
Key takeaways from thrilling North London derby
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe examine Mikel Arteta's decision to supplant Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya as Arsenal's No. 1 goalkeeper and recap this past weekend's North London derby against Tottenham.
Man United ‘a million miles away’ from contention
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe break down Manchester United's win over Burnley and discuss the state of the Red Devils' dressing room under manager Erik ten Hag.
Van de Ven ‘quietly proving’ his place in PL
Robbie Mustoe explains why Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven is his underappreciated performer of the week following his performance in the North London derby against Arsenal.
Branthwaite shines for Everton against Brentford
Robbie Earle explains why Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is his underappreciated performer of the week following his standout performance for the Toffees in a win over Brentford.
Will Raya dethrone Ramsdale as Arsenal’s No. 1?
Lee Dixon joins Robbie Mustoe to share their takeaways from Arsenal's narrow 1-0 win over Everton, including the brewing battle between the sticks between David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale.
‘League 2' level finishing haunts Chelsea again
Robbie Mustoe and Lee Dixon try to make sense of why Chelsea couldn't muster a single goal despite their dominance against Bournemouth.
City kick into gear with scary ease v. West Ham
Robbie Mustoe and Lee Dixon marvel at Manchester City and Erling Haaland's ability to seize control of the match against West Ham even after the Irons landed the opening blow.