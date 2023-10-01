 Skip navigation
Top News

Day Two - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Simone Biles goes into gymnastics history book again in world championships qualifying
GOLF-ITA-RYDER-CUP-PRESENTATION
Individual player records for the 44th Ryder Cup
ryder_cup_trophy_1920.jpg
Ryder Cup: Full list of winners from each year

Top Clips

nbc_berry_propashot_231001.jpg
Running through top NFL Week 4 player props
nbc_pl_2robbiesearle_231001.jpg
Edwards silences Luton Town’s critics with win
nbc_golf_rorypostroundintvr_231001.jpg
McIlroy: Ryder Cup is ‘the pinnacle’ of golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

McGinn 'was outstanding' for Villa v. Brighton

October 1, 2023 01:26 PM
Robbie Mustoe explains why John McGinn is his underappreciated performer of the week following Aston Villa's resounding 6-1 win over Brighton.
nbc_pl_2robbiesearle_231001.jpg
1:44
Edwards silences Luton Town’s critics with win
nbc_pl_t2rlivvwhu_230925.jpg
5:13
Liverpool playing like PL title contenders
nbc_pl_t2rmcvnf_230925.jpg
10:22
Man City’s success built on ‘great recruitment’
nbc_pl_t2rchevavl_230925.jpg
9:04
How long will it take to fix Chelsea?
nbc_pl_t2rarsvtot_230925.jpg
20:58
Key takeaways from thrilling North London derby
nbc_pl_t2rburvmu_230925.jpg
16:55
Man United ‘a million miles away’ from contention
nbc_pl_mustoeonmicky_230924.jpg
2:34
Van de Ven ‘quietly proving’ his place in PL
nbc_pl_earleonbranthwaite_230924.jpg
2:56
Branthwaite shines for Everton against Brentford
nbc_pl_evevars_230918.jpg
8:19
Will Raya dethrone Ramsdale as Arsenal’s No. 1?
nbc_pl_bouvche_230918.jpg
4:45
‘League 2' level finishing haunts Chelsea again
nbc_pl_t2rwhuvmc_230918.jpg
6:54
City kick into gear with scary ease v. West Ham
nbc_pl_t2rwolvliv_230918.jpg
9:08
Liverpool rediscover form in 2nd half v. Wolves
