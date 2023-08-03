 Skip navigation
Top News

SX Denver 2023 Colt Nichols in t-shirt.JPG
Supercross: Colt Nichols to join Beta Motorcycle factory team in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Trevor Lawrence
Matthew Berry’s 100 Facts You Need to Know Before You Draft
Rondé Barber is one of nine inductees in the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.
Who are the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Inductees?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rexschedulereaction_230803.jpg
PGA Tour changes cadence in 2024 schedule
nbc_golf_gc_lewisandplayers_230803.jpg
Unpacking PGA Tour designated events with cuts
nbc_golf_gc_adamscottintv_230803.jpg
Scott confident in putter after 65 Wyndham Rd. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Which PL teams looked best during preseason?

August 3, 2023 01:23 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards share who caught their eye individually and as a team around the Premier League during their preseason tune-ups.
nbc_pl_barclaysgoaleseg_230802.JPG
2:09
Pope, Burn & Mustoe meet Barclays Goal-E members
nbc_pl_summerseriestop10goals_230802.jpg
4:32
Top 10 goals from the Premier League Summer Series
nbc_pl_summerseriesallgoals_230801.jpg
14:39
Every goal from the Premier League Summer Series
nbc_pl_sstopplayscomp_230731.jpg
7:52
Top goals, skills and saves from PL Summer Series
nbc_pl_summerseriesanalysis_230730.jpg
6:24
Recapping the 2023 Premier League Summer Series
nbc_pl_summerseriestrophy_230730.jpg
4:06
Chelsea celebrate Premier League Summer Series win
nbc_pl_summerseries_chevful_230730.jpg
8:07
Extended Highlights: Chelsea 2, Fulham 0
nbc_pl_chevful_nkunkuintv_230730.jpg
1:02
Nkunku details key takeaways from PL Summer Series
nbc_pl_chevful_timintv_230730.jpg
1:31
Ream details recovery from injury ahead of season
nbc_pl_chevful_nkunkugoal_230730.jpg
0:59
Nkunku doubles Chelsea’s lead against Fulham
nbc_pl_chevful_silvagoal_230730.jpg
1:07
Silva’s header gives Chelsea lead against Fulham
nbc_pl_summerseries_avlvbre_230730.jpg
10:12
Extended Highlights: Aston Villa 3, Brentford 3
