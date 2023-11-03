Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 2: Dillon the Villain a Fantasy Hoops Hero?

It’s been another great week in the Association, and the In-Season Tournament officially tips off Friday! Fantasy managers have been treated to some huge performances by the likes of Zach LaVine - 51 points against Detroit, Victor Wembanyama - 38 points and 10 rebounds against Phoenix, and LeBron James - clutch OT performance in a win over the Clippers. The new-look Warriors are 4-1 despite some less-than-stellar returns for fantasy managers. The New Orleans Pelicans are rolling thanks to the contributions of their young guns, the 76ers have been just fine without James Harden, and the Celtics and Mavs are undefeated.

This week, we’ve got plenty of quality adds! The waiver wire is full of promising options, but now that we’re 10 days into the season, we can start to identify those highly-rostered players who are on the chopping block. Don’t be afraid to cut bait with a guy you were excited about or who you spent a later-round pick on. Focus on getting the best team available to win, whether that means holding on for another week or moving on to grab a player who is producing or someone who can be a helpful streamer.

A note on the Devin Vassell injury: Vassell is expected to miss time moving forward, making Tre Jones the preferred pickup, but he’s already rostered in 77% of Yahoo leagues. Malaki Branham started the second half for San Antonio on Thursday, but he did little with the opportunity. Prioritize Jones where available, but don’t worry about adding Branham.

The format for this article will feature players who are “tired” and those who are “wired.” Tired players are those worth adding off the wire but with tempered expectations or highly rostered players who can be dropped in favor of a hot pickup. Wired players are those who are the best additions with the highest rest-of-season ceilings.

Thanks for reading! It’s going to be an exciting season bringing this column to you each and every Friday. LET’S GO!

Pickups in Order of Priority



Dillon Brooks Kelly Oubre De’Andre Hunter Grayson Allen Jalen Suggs Deni Avdija Mo Wagner Derreck Lively II Tim Hardaway Jr. Drew Eubanks Grant Williams Kelly Olynyk

Streamers



Caris LeVert - until Darius Garland returns Lonnie Walker IV, Royce O’Neale - until Spencer Dinwiddie returns Marcus Sasser - until Alec Burks returns Dyson Daniels, Jordan Hawkins - until Brandon Ingram returns T.J. McConnell - until Tyrese Haliburton returns Derrick Jones Jr. - until Kyrie Irving returns

Tired: Scoot Henderson 72% 😪

Wired: Dillon Brooks 37% ⚡

You may have already cut bait due to the poor stat lines to open the season, but if you haven’t, Henderson’s recent injury should push you in that direction. Henderson sprained his right ankle Wednesday against Detroit, and he’s already been ruled out of Friday’s matchup with Memphis. Of course, rookies need time to develop, but fantasy managers don’t have the luxury of waiting for that to happen in most cases. If you have a deep bench or play in a deeper league, Henderson is a luxury stash, but if you’re in a competitive, 12-team league with a shallow bench, you can move on.

Dillon Brooks fantasy relevant? In this economy!? Brooks has long been a chucker and one of the highest magnitude. But after a fantastic FIBA World Cup performance with Team Canada and a lucrative deal to join the Rockets, it appears the player once known as “Dillon Bricks” is a changed man. Early returns are fantastic, as Brooks ranks inside the top 50 in per-game fantasy value, thanks to averages of 15.8 points, 3.3 boards, 2.8 dimes, 1.8 steals and 2.5 triples. The biggest improvement has been efficiency, as Brooks is shooting 59% from the floor and 87.5% from the charity stripe. He won’t shoot nearly 60% for the season, but he can certainly be better than the 41.6% mark he’s shot over the course of his career.

Tired: Royce O’Neale 37%, Lonnie Walker IV 14% 😪

Wired: Deni Avdija 47% ⚡

Walker IV wasn’t just a flash in the pan for the Lakers in last season’s playoffs, as he’s started the season for Brooklyn on a heater. Through three games, Walker IV ranks inside the top 90 with averages of 16.7 points, 3.0 boards, 3.3 dimes, 1.3 steals and 2.7 triples across 24.9 minutes per contest. With Cam Johnson on the shelf for the time being, Walker IV should continue to see solid run off the bench. He’s worth a look, but keep in mind that Brooklyn’s balanced rotation means Walker IV may take a backseat on some nights. The same can be said of O’Neale, who had a strong 6/7/5/2/1 line in his last game. Spencer Dinwiddie could return Friday, putting a damper on the fantasy value of both O’Neale and Walker IV. Stream until the wheels fall off.

Avdija continues to impress for Washington. Though he’s averaging just 23.5 minutes per contest, the production has been strong. He’s averaging 1.5 steals per contest to go with 13.0 points and 6.3 boards. He erupted for 22 points in his last game, and he’s trending up for the rebuilding Wizards. Don’t be surprised if his minutes continue to tick up as the season goes on.

Tired: Coby White 37% 😪

Wired: Malik Beasley 11% ⚡

It just hasn’t panned out for White this season. Even as the Bulls’ starting point guard logging big minutes, his expanded role hasn’t led to meaningful fantasy production. White currently sits outside the top 200 with averages of 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists and a horrifying 31.4% shooting. He can safely be dropped to the waiver wire in favor of a more productive pickup.

Beasley has been a strong contributor for Milwaukee from the jump, starting all four games for the Bucks thus far and posting some helpful numbers. Beasley has posted two steals in each of those four games, and he’s averaging 12.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 triples. We knew he could be excellent as a three-point specialist, but the steal numbers have been excellent and add another wrinkle to his game. He’s worth a look, especially if you need help in either of those categories.

Tired: Larry Nance 5% 😪

Wired: Dyson Daniels 2%, Jordan Hawkins 7% ⚡

Nance provided some useful streaming value a season ago, but he was never a guy you wanted to roster for the long haul. This season, he’s not even a guy you want for the short haul. Even with both Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson out Thursday, Nance logged 15 minutes and produced a thrilling 4/1/1 line on 2-of-6 shooting with no defensive stats. Don’t even think about picking him up off the waiver wire. No good can come of it.

Daniels’ role has expanded in Year 2, and he’s averaging better than 22 minutes per game this season. Over his last two, he’s averaged 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.5 triples across 25.0 minutes. The shooting percentages are horrendous, but if you can stomach those, the counting stats have been worthwhile. Daniels went for 10/7/6/1 with a pair of triples and 3-of-4 shooting Thursday. Rookie and NCAA champ Hawkins has started each of the last three games for New Orleans with Brandon Ingram (knee) out of action, averaging 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 triples in that span. He’s shooting just above 31% for the season (and sub-30% in the starts), but he’s not afraid to let ‘er rip, which highlights his confidence and the coaching staff’s belief in him.

Tired: Collin Sexton 54% 😪

Wired: Talen Horton-Tucker 28% ⚡

In his second season with the Jazz, Sexton’s role has actually decreased again, and he’s logging fewer than 20 minutes a night. Aside from a 23-point performance against the Grizzlies, the results have been abysmal, and it’s a marvel that Sexton is rostered in more than 50% of Yahoo leagues. We’re calling bull on the Young Bull’s fantasy value.

THT, on the other hand, is quite viable in 12-team leagues. He currently ranks outside the top 150 in fantasy value, but he’s started all six games for the Jazz this season and averaged 6.0 assists per contest. Assists aren’t an easy stat to come by, so if you’re in need of help in that category, THT is your man. His playing time and production (outside of dimes) have been inconsistent, but the upside for more is certainly there.

Tired: Marvin Bagley III 19% 😪

Wired: Kelly Olynyk 29% ⚡

Bagley was solid filling in for Jalen Duren, but “solid” for Bagley still doesn’t add up to fantasy relevance. With Duren back in action Thursday, Bagley III predictably took a backseat and did little in the final box score. There’s very little upside with Bagley III, as he’s typically an 11/6 guy with an occasional block and an FG% that isn’t elite. You can certainly do better on the waiver wire than him.

Big Kelly O has played himself into the 12-team league discussion through the first six games of the season. With John Collins in town, Olynyk’s minutes have been cut from 28.6 a season ago to just 20.3 in 2023-24. He’s making the most of the reduced role, however, providing 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 dimes 1.5 steals and 0.8 triples while shooting 66.7% from the field and 81.8% from the charity stripe.

Tired: Derrick Jones Jr. 1% 😪

Wired: Grant Williams 20%, Tim Hardaway Jr. 37% ⚡

DJJ has started all four games for Dallas to open the season, and after two duds to open the campaign, he’s been great over the Mavs’ last two outings. He averaged 19.5 points and 3.5 triples in that pair of contests, but the scoring eruption and additional minutes came with the absence of Kyrie Irving. Dallas has a great group of scorers and three-point shooters, but DJJ is the one most likely to see his minutes cut when Irving returns. Temper expectations moving forward.

Hardaway Jr. is known to get hot and then cool off, so we won’t count on him returning top-60 fantasy value all season long. Can he be a top-100 guy? It’s certainly possible. His shooting percentages are way up, as are his points, triples and rebounds. G-Will is enjoying the best season of his career in his first action with Dallas, delivering useful points, rebounds and triples with efficient shooting. He’s ranked just outside the top 100, but his minutes are steady, and there’s no reason this level of production can’t be sustained.

Tired: Max Strus 44% 😪

Wired: Jalen Suggs 40% ⚡

His full-season numbers are inflated by a pair of early big games, and he’s been bad in three of five thus far. Strus has been asked to take on more frontcourt responsibilities, so his 7.0 rebounds per game are far above what we would expect and what is sustainable for him moving forward. He’s posting 14.2 points and 2.8 triples but shooting a woeful 34.8% from the field. Hang onto him and continue to stream until Jarrett Allen and/or Darius Garland return, but don’t be afraid to drop him if his numbers start to fade when one or both of those guys are back in the lineup.

Suggs is currently ranked inside the top 80, but a large part of his value has come from the 1.5 steals per game he’s averaging. Suggs is also posting 11.3 points, 5.8 boards, 1.5 triples and 0.8 blocks. The 41% shooting from the floor leaves a lot to be desired, but otherwise, Suggs is proving quite useful as a defensive specialist who can compile blocks from the guard position. He’s logging 26.5 minutes per contest, which is certainly sustainable. He logged only 21 minutes in Thursday’s win, but it was enough to rack up a 6/4/3 line with four swipes. Suggs has started all five games for Orlando thus far.

Tired: Dorian Finney-Smith 22% 😪

Wired: Dereck Lively II 45% ⚡

He’s not chipping in much in the way of defensive stats, but DFS is posting 14.0 points, 5.5 boards and 3.3 triples per game. DFS is ranked just outside the top 100 to open the season, but a large part of his value is tied to points and threes. He’s currently shooting a blistering 48.1% from downtown, and that efficiency is unsustainable. Stream is you need some help in points and threes but don’t prioritize him among other noteworthy adds.

Lively II was our featured add a week ago, but he’s still rostered in just 45% of Yahoo leagues. It’s understandable considering the sporadic minutes and rock-bottom floor, but keep in mind that this guy has a ridiculously high ceiling. He’s averaging 8.5 points, 7.8 boards, 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 78.9% from the floor across 23.6 minutes per contest. He’s sandwiched a pair of games with minutes in the teens between two contests with at least 30 minutes, so if the playing time can be more consistent, Lively II can be a steady, top-100 guy.

Tired: Khris Middleton 84% 😪

Wired: Kelly Oubre 63% ⚡

Yes, it’s early. Yes, Middleton was a locked-in top-50 guy for years before the injury-riddled 2022-23 season. And yes, he was a popular add later in 2023-24 drafts for a potential bounce-back campaign. So what? Fantasy hoops isn’t a nostalgia contest. We’re living in the present, and at present, Middleton has played in three of four games to open the season, averaging just over 16 minutes per game with shaky results. It’s been real, it’s been fun, but it’s time to move on.

The chance to add Oubre is about to slam shut, as he was recently added to the starting five. How long he’ll remain there is yet unknown, but he’s been K.O.’ing opponents off the bench. A move to the first unit should be even better for his fantasy value. Big Kelly O has far exceeded expectations, and Philadelphia’s recent trade acquisitions are not go-to scoring options. He should remain one of the team’s focal points on offense.

Tired: Andrew Wiggins 81% 😪

Wired: Drew Eubanks 2% ⚡

Yes, it’s officially time to panic. Wiggins has been a fantasy darling since arriving in Golden State, but that hasn’t been the case in 2023-24. His minutes have been sliced, his FG% is back in the toilet, and he’s doing next to nothing on defense. The Dubs play Friday against the Thunder and get a back-to-back against the Cavs and Pistons on Sunday and Monday. Hold Wiggins through the weekend, and if he’s still logging minutes in the mid-20s with 10-14 points and no defense, it’s time to cut him.

Eubanks is averaging just 18.3 minutes per contest this season, but he’s averaging career-bests in rebounds (6.3), assists (2.5) and most importantly, blocks (1.8). He’s a great pickup for teams in need of a scarce category, and he’s available nearly everywhere. Eubanks would get a monster boost if Jusuf Nurkic had to miss time this season. Eubanks had one of his best games of the season Thursday, going for 13/5/1 with a block across 27 minutes, while Jusuf Nurkic turned in 7/3/2/1 across 19 minutes.

Tired: Lu Dort 35% 😪

Wired: De’Andre Hunter 58% ⚡

Dort started the season hot with a couple of big games, but his production has expectedly regressed in recent outings. Dort should continue to be good for close to a block and a steal per contest which is certainly a valuable skillset for fantasy managers, but he’s not a strong producer in most other categories since his offense is sporadic.

Hunter has been on a tear to open the season, and he’s averaging the best numbers of his NBA career. In addition to the 18.0 points and 4.8 boards, he’s nabbing 1.4 steals and hitting 2.2 triples per contest while shooting 55.2% from the field. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray have been struggling, and Hunter has been picking up the slack on both ends of the court. It appears we’re witnessing a Year 5 breakout, and that production has him ranked inside the top 55 in per-game fantasy value. It’s time to add while you still can.

Tired: Gary Trent Jr. 58% 😪

Wired: Mo Wagner 12% ⚡

Yikes, did I miss on this one! With Fred VanVleet gone, I really thought GTJ would step up and be a strong producer of triples and steals while taking on more minutes. None of that has happened, and Trent Jr. has been a disappointing, low-minute option who doesn’t even crack the top 200. Feel free to drop if you need a streamer.

Mo, Mo, Mo! How do you like me, how do you like me? It’s time to add the elder Wagner brother after starting center Wendell Carter Jr. fractured his hand in Thursday’s win over the Jazz. WCJ has no timeline for return, which should thrust Wagner into the starting center job. Wagner averaged 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 triples across 18 starts last season, shooting efficiently in the process. He’s a strong pickup.

Tired: Eric Gordon 39% 😪

Wired: Grayson Allen 27% ⚡

EG has seen his playing time spike with Bradley Beal and or/Devin Booker out to start the season, and the veteran is averaging 16.5 points and 2.8 triples on 45% shooting. In a points league, he’s a worthwhile addition to your roster but in category leagues, he’s a last-ditch, end-of-the-bench category specialist. Gordon isn’t doing much in categories outside points and three-pointers.

Allen has been fantastic to start the season, filling in admirably for the shorthanded Suns while Devin Booker and/or Bradley Beal have sat out. Allen has logged at least 31 minutes in each of his last four games while averaging 14.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 triples in that span. Even with Devin Booker back Thursday, Allen finished with a 16/2/4 line that included four three-pointers.

